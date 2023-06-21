John Bolton calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is China

When a white man gives an Indian a pat on the back - the indian will feel empowered to try to reach for the stars to please its master. So frequently i have seen this recently in the UK. Indians will literally die for recognition from the white man.
In this instance - The USA wanting to control and tamper down advances by China feel they have a ready made sacrificial goat in India. "Big" India up - control China growth and advances without spending a penny or ounce of blood. Why break a sweat when the Indians will literally die for you?