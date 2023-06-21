John Bolton calls PM Modi a 'global leader', says big challenge for US and India is China

Musings said: When a white man gives an Indian a pat on the back - the indian will feel empowered to try to reach for the stars to please its master. So frequently i have seen this recently in the UK. Indians will literally die for recognition from the white man.

In this instance - The USA wanting to control and tamper down advances by China feel they have a ready made sacrificial goat in India. "Big" India up - control China growth and advances without spending a penny or ounce of blood. Why break a sweat when the Indians will literally die for you? Click to expand...

Without spending a penny? You obviously have no idea how much US companies are investing here. Like every other day there is an announcement of a few hundred million USD or a billion dollar investment here and there. Most of it is not because india deserved it but simply because its the next best option to China.I wont talk much on your rant regarding the white man and all afterall you are from a country that sacrificed 100,000 of its people in wot and just removed its most popular anti corruption leader to please the white man.