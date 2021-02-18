Joe Biden’s ‘shBiden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rightsameful’ China comment

beijingwalker
Biden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rights
Feb 17, 2021
President Biden faced swift criticism Tuesday night for remarks on how he plans to approach human rights abuses in China.
Biden just recently had a phone call with President Xi Jinping and said his counterpart was focused on maintaining a "united, tightly controlled" China. Biden said that focus is what guides Xi.
But as president of the U.S., Biden said during a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee, he has to speak out against Beijing’s aggression in Hong Kong, "what’s he’s doing with the Uighurs in the western mountains of China," and Taiwan. Biden said Xi understands that.
"Culturally, there are different norms" that leaders are expected to follow, Biden said. He later stated that China will face "repercussions" for its actions.
Still, the "different norms" comment prompted Biden’s detractors to accuse him of downplaying the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
