What's new

Joe Biden’s ‘shBiden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rightsameful’ China comment

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,703
2
70,006
Country
China
Location
China
Biden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rights
Feb 17, 2021


President Biden faced swift criticism Tuesday night for remarks on how he plans to approach human rights abuses in China.

Biden just recently had a phone call with President Xi Jinping and said his counterpart was focused on maintaining a "united, tightly controlled" China. Biden said that focus is what guides Xi.

But as president of the U.S., Biden said during a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee, he has to speak out against Beijing’s aggression in Hong Kong, "what’s he’s doing with the Uighurs in the western mountains of China," and Taiwan. Biden said Xi understands that.

"Culturally, there are different norms" that leaders are expected to follow, Biden said. He later stated that China will face "repercussions" for its actions.

Still, the "different norms" comment prompted Biden’s detractors to accuse him of downplaying the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

www.foxnews.com

Biden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rights

President Biden faced swift criticism Tuesday night for remarks on how he plans to approach human rights abuses in China.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom