Joe Biden’s ‘shBiden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human right

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Biden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rights
Feb 17, 2021


President Biden faced swift criticism Tuesday night for remarks on how he plans to approach human rights abuses in China.

Biden just recently had a phone call with President Xi Jinping and said his counterpart was focused on maintaining a "united, tightly controlled" China. Biden said that focus is what guides Xi.

“If you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been, the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven’t been unified at home,” Biden began. “So the central — well, vastly overstated — the central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that.”

President Biden continued in his response that he is “not going to speak out against” the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uighurs, or in Taiwan.

“I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president, if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” the US president continued. “And so the idea that I am not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan — trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful … [Xi] gets it.”

“Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow,” he continued.
 
Rajputana_

He spoke the truth, China is still a victim of its abuse by imperial powers of britain and japan.

Unless they let go of that victimhood, its been decades honestly, they will keep treating their citizens as bots that need to follow the unified strong china theory.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Rajputana_ said:
He spoke the truth, China is still a victim of its abuse by imperial powers of britain and japan.

Unless they let go of that victimhood, its been decades honestly, they will keep treating their citizens as bots that need to follow the unified strong china theory.
China treats her citizens way way way... better than India treating theirs.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Rajputana_ said:
These parents whose children got killed after birth disagree.

CCP are child killers, so say the Chinese themselves.

footage taken decades ago won't make any point, even the color of the footage is badly faded and it provides no evidence and proof. China treats her citizens much much better than Indians is a hard fact, China is way way ahead of India in any human development index rankings. Only you Indians shamelessly try to deny it.
 
R

Rajputana_

beijingwalker said:
footage taken decades ago won't make any point, even the color of the footage is badly faded and it provides no evidence and proof. China treats her citizens much much better than Indians is a hard fact, China is way way ahead of India in any human development index rankings. Only you Indians shamelessly try to deny it.
Still doesnt make Biden wrong, CCP treats it's citizens such out of the fear of centuries of humiliation.

You respomd as one of them.

Ohh wait, you are employed bybthem aren't you?
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Rajputana_ said:
Still doesnt make Biden wrong, CCP treats it's citizens such out of the fear of centuries of humiliation.

You respomd as one of them.

Ohh wait, you are employed bybthem aren't you?
China treats her citizens way way better than India treats theirs. You Indians rank the bottom in human development index rankings even among all South Asian nations.
 
