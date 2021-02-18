Joe Biden’s ‘shBiden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human right

beijingwalker
Biden takes heat for ‘different norms’ remark while discussing China, human rights
Feb 17, 2021
President Biden faced swift criticism Tuesday night for remarks on how he plans to approach human rights abuses in China.
Biden just recently had a phone call with President Xi Jinping and said his counterpart was focused on maintaining a "united, tightly controlled" China. Biden said that focus is what guides Xi.
“If you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been, the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven’t been unified at home,” Biden began. “So the central — well, vastly overstated — the central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China. And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that.”
President Biden continued in his response that he is “not going to speak out against” the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uighurs, or in Taiwan.
“I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president, if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” the US president continued. “And so the idea that I am not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China and Taiwan — trying to end the one China policy by making it forceful … [Xi] gets it.”
“Culturally there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow,” he continued.
