Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific strategy gets thumbs down by two Japanese legislators

‘The Biden administration is talking about Indo-Pacific Economic whatever; I would say forget about it,’ says Taro Kono, an ex-defence minister

Rather than introduce a new framework, US is urged to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

Taro Kono (left), a member of Japan’s House of Representatives, a former minister of defense and former minister of foreign affairs; and Takashi Yamashita (right), a House member and former minister of justice, at a panel discussion at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney

US President Joe Biden is promoting an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Washington’s allies and partners in the region. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS