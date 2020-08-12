Joe Biden’s foreign policy and Turkey

Biden's views on Turkey include:



– He is against storing nuclear weapons at the İncirlik Air Base.



– He is against Turkey’s military operations in Syria and stated that YPG/PKK was betrayed by the U.S.



– He made statements relating to concerns about freedom of the press and human rights in Turkey.



– He emphasizes that, in collaboration with its allies in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey must be isolated.



– He sides with Turkey’s withdrawal of Russian S-400 missiles; otherwise, he demands sanctions.



– He has not made any statements about the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) or the extradition of its members to Turkey, and nothing was done on the issue during his vice presidency.



– He criticized the decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque.



– He said that he would recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.

