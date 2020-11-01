Joe Biden Will Have to Address the War in Afghanistan—Again

Mugen said: Meh, they are not leaving Afghanistan, infact they will support India even more. Why would the want to leave the underbelly of China? Click to expand...

Exactly. The US deep state is here to empower India in the region as their police officer. Afghanistan is the HQ. Not even over our dead bodies are we going to allow this. Let the Americans cry rivers as we plot our own path and destination. It is vital for regional nations to cooperate and be on the same page. We all share one common goal. Our enemy is the same. The US deep state needs to be humiliated and booted out from Afghanistan disillusioned. No matter how long this takes.