Joe Biden says military would intervene if Trump refused to leave White House

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he was “absolutely convinced” that the US military would intervene to remove President Trump from the White House if he lost his re-election bid and refused to leave.



Speaking during an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Wednesday night, the former vice president made the comment after being asked if he had ever considered the possibility of Trump refusing to concede the election and vacate the White House if he lost.





Biden also warned of his “single greatest concern,” that “the president is going to try to steal this election.”



That concern is not new for Biden.



In April, Biden warned donors during a virtual fundraiser that he believed the commander-in-chief was going to try to put off the November election despite having no legal authority to do so.



“This president, mark my words, I think he’s going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with a rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden told donors during an online fundraiser.



In a statement, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told The Post, “This is just another brainless conspiracy theory from Joe Biden as he continues to try to undermine confidence in our elections.”



“President Trump has been clear that he will accept the results of the 2020 election,” he continued.

https://nypost.com/2020/06/11/biden-says-military-would-intervene-if-trump-refused-to-leave-wh/