Joe Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping it is 'never a good bet to bet against American people'​

The Biden administration has already made it clear that the most effective way for America to out-compete a more assertive and authoritarian China over the long-term is to invest in its people, its economy and its democracy.

