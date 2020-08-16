/ Register

  • Sunday, August 16, 2020

Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by manga, Aug 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM.

  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM #1
    manga

    manga FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    999
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 980 / -10
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Joe Biden will support reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill — H-1Bs — to protect wages and workers and then their numbers.


    INDIA Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:27 IST
    [​IMG]
    Yashwant Raj
    Hindustan Times, Washington
    [​IMG]
    Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets with supporters. (AP File Photo )

    Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will work with India in the Indo-Pacific to ensure no country, including China, “is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity” and will have “no tolerance” for cross-border terrorism in South Asia, if elected president, his campaign said in an expansive agenda released Friday for bilateral relations with India and the welfare of Indian Americans.

    A Biden administration also will place a high priority” on bolstering ties with India, continue to strengthen India’s defence capabilities and bring the United States back into the Paris climate to work with India again to combat climate change, according to the agenda.

    On immigration, which has been a major part of India-US relations, Biden will “preserve family unification as a core principle of our immigration system”, increase the number of visas offered for permanent, work-based immigration — Green Cards, overturning the Trump administration’s switch to a merit-based system.

    His administration will also exempt from any cap recent graduates of PhD programs in STEM fields, eliminate country limit on Green Cards, which has created a 100-year-long backlog for Indias. He will support reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill — H-1Bs — to protect wages and workers and then their numbers.

    The agenda was a first expansive plan released by any presidential campaign yet for aims and goals for relations with India and Indian Americas. And, thus, marked the importance being accorded to India. It was released just hours before a major outreach by senior members of the Biden campaign to the community.

    On bilateral relations with India, the former vice-president will bring to the offie years of supporting India. As a senator, the agenda said, Biden had in 2006, said,“My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States” In 2008, he led other Democrats to back the India -US civil nuclear deal. The Obama-Biden administration declared support for India’s claim to permanent membership of the UN Security Council and Declared India a major defence partner.

    As president, the agenda said, “Biden believes there can be no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia – cross-border or otherwise”. The reference here was unmistakably to cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which had also been a sore point with the Obama administration.

    On China, the Biden administration will ensure continuity. “A Biden Administration will also work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity.” There was no explicit mention of the border clashes but, once against, the sub-text was clear, aligning with growing bipartisan support for India in these clashes.

    “Biden will deliver on his long-standing belief that India and the United States are natural partners, and a Biden Administration will place a high priority on continuing to strengthen the US-India relationship,” the agenda said, adding, “No common global challenge can be solved without India and the United States working as responsible partners.”

    It added: “Together, we will continue strengthening India’s defense and capabilities as a counter-terrorism partner, improving health systems and pandemic response, and deepening cooperation in areas such as higher education, space exploration, and humanitarian relief.”

    For the estimated 4 million Indian Americans, the Biden vowed adequate representation in the his administration if elected and pointed, as evidence, picking Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. “Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States, and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities,” said the agenda.

    The Biden administration will address the rising incidents of hate crimes against “Indian Americans of all backgrounds -- Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Jain, and others -- (who) have been subjected to bullying and xenophobic attacks”. He will see a legislation to increase the punishment for certain hate crimes that occur in houses of worship and other religious community sites, such as gurdwaras, mandirs, temples, and mosques.

    “We cannot leave our faith-based organizations to rely on donations and internal fundraising efforts to guard against deadly attacks. Biden will work with Congress to attain an immediate and substantial increase in direct security grant funding to faith-based organizations,” said the agenda.

    The Biden administration will also work with congress to reform the immigration system and find a way to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, including 500,000 from India.


    https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...na-pakistan/story-QXXDd5Wxyp7KlhXq0A4mON.html
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:40 AM #2
    -blitzkrieg-

    -blitzkrieg- SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,772
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,319 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    he will lose
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:44 AM #3
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,700
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,286 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    with trump's recent move of negotiating a deal between israel and UAE he is likely to stay as president for next 4 years.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:47 AM #4
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,734
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,361 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    As much as I dislike Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I doubt this deal will impact the election in any way. American voters typically don't care about foreign policy (unless there is a major war), especially in light of the many domestic issues Trump is facing.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:48 AM #5
    bahadur

    bahadur FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    76
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 19 / -0
    Country:
    Nepal
    Location:
    India

    whether trump or biden both will side with india .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM #6
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,700
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,286 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    the way trump has handled corona and the way he treats the media people who ask tough questions from him during press conferences he may not get elected next time but he has taken two major steps for israel and the strong jewish lobby would want him for next 4 years as well.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM #7
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,579
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 23,375 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    He is courting Indian vote, nothing more. However Kamala is an Indian, so expect Modi influence if he wins.

    Bad times await Pakistani Americans, if that happens.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:53 AM #8
    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Messages:
    16,823
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +52 / 28,114 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Getting Indian diaspora support at the cost of all others.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:54 AM #9
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,700
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,286 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    they have to side with india to counter china. more military hardware will be provided. now its time they will use india just like saudi arabia preparing it for a war against china which is not gonna happen.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 11:56 AM #10
    Cygnus Black

    Cygnus Black BANNED

    Messages:
    596
    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 838 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Bad times await all non-White Americans, especially immigrants.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 16, 2020 at 12:03 PM #11
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    102
    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Johar Bindra is worse than Trump.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 12:04 PM #12
    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Messages:
    16,823
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +52 / 28,114 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    The happiest I have seen Indians were on the day when Trump won. Before that, I thought no one would be able to break the record of Obama.

    Kamala is out of question. Trump has divided the society on ethnic lines just like what Modi has done in his country. H1B issue aside, Trump-Modi's couple... Its a match made in hell... but at the same time, Pakistan, after going through the worst, doesn't care much now about the US presidential candidates. Pakistan's closest ally in the region is a fast emerging superpower. I am very happy that Indian policy makers aren't realizing that a super power ally bordering you is 100 times better than a super power ally 1000s of miles away. India should solve its border problems with China or it should be ready to lose much more.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 16, 2020 at 12:07 PM #13
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,579
    Joined:
    May 28, 2018
    Ratings:
    +5 / 23,375 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Us Pakistani Americans always undergo witch-hunts by these people. After Bush came, crackdowns on Pakistanis in NYC got rid of 50% of our population. Then Obama came with Preet Bharara and NYC went after stalls, businesses, cracking down on Pakistani neighborhoods.

    Alhamdulilah we had some respite during Trump, but only because others were being targeted.

    I fear that with Biden, it will arise again.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 12:09 PM #14
    Shehr Abbasi

    Shehr Abbasi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    102
    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 80 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    It’s not about votes. Not everything is about votes.

    Joe Biden is inherently pro-Establishment. He loves Facist India & Israel dearly. If there was millions of more Pakistanis in the US, he’d still have the same crooked foreign policy.
     
  Aug 16, 2020 at 12:11 PM #15
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,440
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,963 / -2
    Who cares...
     
