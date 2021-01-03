Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo
David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.
Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.
The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.
At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins
David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.
Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.
The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.
At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk