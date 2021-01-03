What's new

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,231
9
5,344
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.


The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.

At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins

www.thetimes.co.uk

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
2,470
-1
4,682
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
aziqbal said:
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.


The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.

At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins

www.thetimes.co.uk

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
Click to expand...
اور چین کہتا ھے کہ آز اقبال کو بتاو کے چھوٹے ملکوں کو اپنی اوقات میں رہنا چاہیے اور بڑے ممالک سے پنگا نہیں لینا چاھیے
:no::nono::no:

:omghaha:
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,401
77
32,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
aziqbal said:
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.


The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.

At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins

www.thetimes.co.uk

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
Click to expand...
And how should the world 'punish the US', given the hundreds of thousands killed (millions perhaps when you include the indirect casualties), trillions lost and destabilization galore from US sanctions and military interventions in countries around the world?

Please stop acting like an American tout and promoting US propaganda on auto-pilot.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,363
-2
1,204
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.


The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.

At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins

www.thetimes.co.uk

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
Click to expand...
isn’t this the type of rhetoric that resulted in WWII
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,642
-22
10,407
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aziqbal said:
Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

David Charter, Washington | Didi Tang, Beijing
Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times
Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024
NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES
President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the coronavirus’s origins and, over time, pay some measure of the pandemic’s damages to other nations”.


The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.

At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins

www.thetimes.co.uk

Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
Click to expand...
you at times out do Indian turds!

i am sure you take that as a compliment!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Chanakyaa
How 2020 left China ‘diplomatically diminished’ ( Aljazeera )
2
Replies
19
Views
888
ToddBing
ToddBing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom