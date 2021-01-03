aziqbal said: Joe Biden must punish China over Covid, says Mike Pompeo





Tuesday June 08 2021, 12.00am, The Times



Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Trump, is thought to be preparing to run for the presidency in 2024

NICHOLAS KAMM/GETTY IMAGES

President Biden has been urged to form a global coalition to punish China for its handling of the pandemic.



Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, said in an opinion piece for The Washington Post that Biden should assemble a coalition of democracies to “persuade China to curb its dangerous viral research activities, co-operate with the investigation of the





The call came on the eve of Biden’s first overseas trip to Europe for discussions with allies at the G7 in Cornwall, then at Nato and the EU in Brussels.



At the end of last month Biden gave the US intelligence agencies 90 days to intensify efforts to study the origins



And how should the world 'punish the US', given the hundreds of thousands killed (millions perhaps when you include the indirect casualties), trillions lost and destabilization galore from US sanctions and military interventions in countries around the world?Please stop acting like an American tout and promoting US propaganda on auto-pilot.