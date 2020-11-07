Joe Biden elected the 46th President of the United States

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
CNN and NBC have called Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.
284 vs 214. Such a huge margin. :O
Well done President Biden. The 46th president of the United States.
Also a historic moment for Harris and women. Highest position of power a woman has ever achieved in the United States.Well done President Biden. The 46th president of the United States.