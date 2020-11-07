What's new

Joe Biden elected the 46th President of the United States

Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
4,260
9
8,414
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Time to breathe and heal again and fix all the damage done by the previous degenerate that somehow got elected and by the time all the votes are counted, it will show how many Americans actually came out and voted a decent person in and to remove the cancer that had taken over authority in this country. Think of all the division he's caused. Think of all the "types" he supported and the ones he chastised!

And who would even want this job at a time like this when the plague has devastated this country and people and this president now has to take it seriously and show how serious it is and take back all the idiocy the moron before him made about this deadly virus and put in a plan to reduce the numbers and get this thing under control instead of being the most powerful country in the world with the worst Covid-19 record! What that orange baboon has done to this country was ridiculous and will take a long time and a lot of effort to fix all the damage that was done.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,782
-505
6,309
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Hareeb said:
284 vs 214. Such a huge margin. :O
Click to expand...


And not all states have been called yet..... Trump has absolutely been decimated.




But 70+ million people voted for Trump, would you want people who love trump's hate politics in your country, I wouldn't.

I'm not sure I could be neighbours with people who'd support locking up kids and separating them from their families.


Wonder what becomes of them and America now.
 
