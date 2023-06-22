What's new

Joe Biden could be sending a ‘coded message’ he has dementia

‘Nurse Kamala’ saves Joe Biden from ‘wandering aimlessly’​


Joe Biden has dementia

The Decline of a President: How 'Biden’s age is becoming apparent'​

 
One clown after another (don't give a damn about either Republicans or Democrats).

Though, to be fair, it's just Biden's age. He's the oldest U.S president, after all, at an age of 80. And even Donnie the Dotard wasn't all that younger as he's now 77.

Personally, I think he's just suffering from brain damage caused by coronavirus. And if things keep going that way then I guess Kamla will become the first female U.S president, heh!

Frankly, I hope this old man keeps chugging along as we don't want an Indian chick sitting on the most powerful throne in the world.
 

