What's new

Jobs hard to find for foreign graduates trying to meet Singapore bond obligation

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,183
7
2,802
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
Jobs hard to find for foreign graduates trying to meet Singapore bond obligation

The raised minimum salaries for hiring foreigners on work passes have caused sleepless nights for some foreign graduates of Singapore universities.

Those who had received subsidies from the Ministry of Education (MOE) under the Tuition Grant Scheme (TGS) are obligated to work in a Singapore-registered company for three years upon graduation.

But in this tough climate, where even local graduates are struggling to find jobs, these foreign graduates have it worse as companies are urged to maintain a workforce with a Singapore core.

Some worry about having to pay back their bonds of up to $100,000 if they remain jobless after a year, and staying in Singapore while unemployed creates further financial pressure.

Unlike government scholarships, the TGS does not guarantee its recipients a job in the civil service.

DIFFICULTIES FINDING A JOB
Six of the 10 international students The Sunday Times spoke to have not been able to land a job in the past four months.

An environmental studies graduate from India, who wanted to be known only by her initials N.G., has sent out more than 60 job applications since June this year, but was shortlisted for just two interviews.

The 23-year-old, who graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) in May, said a marketing company told her it wanted to hire her but could not afford to pay her the current Employment Pass (EP) minimum qualifying salary of $4,500.

“I told the company I might be able to get an EP on a lower salary, because exceptions have been made for TGS students before.”

But the company did not get back to her on exploring this option, she added.

N.G. said she does not even get the chance to explain her situation to other prospective employers, and thinks she is being rejected “off the bat” for being a foreigner.

The baseline salary for newly hired EP holders was raised from Sept 1 from $3,900 to $4,500, while the qualifying salary for new S Pass holders will be increased from $2,400 to $2,500 from Oct 1.

This is to support employment opportunities for Singaporeans as the Covid-19 crisis weighs on the job market, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

N.G. is currently staying in Singapore on a short-term visit pass which expires at the end of this month. She applied for a long-term visit pass 12 weeks ago, which would grant her up to a two-year stay, but it has not been approved yet.

“Going back to my home country will make job hunting (here) even more difficult, as employers (here) traditionally resist hiring employees not based in Singapore.”

N.G.’s experience is not uncommon. An NUS science graduate, who identified herself as Ms Xi, said she has submitted up to 100 applications for a job in research.

The 22-year-old Australian received just one offer in April, only to have it retracted two weeks later because of a new “no more EPs” blanket rule the company rolled out.

She is now interning at a thinktank, where she hopes she will eventually be hired full time.

She said the implementation of the SGUnited Traineeships Programme in June – open only to Singaporeans and permanent residents – has made it more difficult for her to find employment after she graduated in May.

“Many entry-level jobs I was interested in have been replaced by traineeships. Moreover, the Government funds 80 per cent of a local trainee’s monthly allowance, which gives employers no reason to hire a foreigner,” she added.

Even those foreign graduates who found jobs told ST the process had not been easy.

A Vietnamese architecture graduate, who wanted to be known only as Ms Minh and declined to reveal her university, said it took her four months to find a job and another three months to get her EP approved, after the application was initially turned down.

“MOM did not say why my application was rejected, but my company submitted an appeal for me. I was praying very hard that they would not just give up and hire a Singaporean instead,” she added.

Mr John Widjaja, a 25-year-old Indonesian information systems graduate from Singapore Management University (SMU), took five months to secure a job in June.

He said a letter informing employers that TGS recipients’ EP applications will be “considered favourably” helped him get a job as a software quality assurance engineer, even though his pay was below the EP salary threshold of $3,900 at the time.

The letter is issued by the university, with the support of MOM, for TGS recipients to attach with their EP applications to expedite the approval process. It is valid for 12 months from the date of their graduation.

“But it does not guarantee that TGS holders will qualify for an EP and employers still have to advertise job vacancies on the national jobs bank and consider local applicants first,” Mr Widjaja said.

FINANCIAL STRESS
Without a source of income, many of these international graduates are feeling the financial strain.

Ms Xi is digging into savings to make ends meet as her internship pay “barely covers the rent”.

She tries to limit her monthly expenditure to $400 by eating out less.

Ms Germaine Lim, a 24-year-old Malaysian, has sent out around 40 job applications since May.

She said that while no MOE official has pressured her about employment, she is worried about having to pay damages if she does not have a full-time job by next year.

The political science graduate from NUS said: “The TGS covered about $92,000 in school fees for my four years in NUS. If I add in interest, it means I owe them more than $100,000 if I violate the terms of the bond.”

ANTI-FOREIGNER SENTIMENTS
Most of those interviewed declined to give their full name for fear of stoking anti-foreigner feelings or hurting their employment prospects.

Ms Lim said she understands the resentment some Singaporeans have against foreigners as livelihoods are at stake and the pandemic has made competition for jobs fiercer than ever.

“Some Singaporeans may think that foreigners have it easy, but people like me are actually struggling a lot. Raising the EP threshold to $4,500 is supposed to target the older, more experienced EP holders, but fresh graduates like myself still get hurt by it,” she added.

Ms Minh has heard some of her Singaporean friends complain that their pay is too low and blame foreigners when they do not get their first choice of job.

“The reality is foreigners don’t have the choice to be picky. I would literally have taken anything, as long as I could get started on my career,” she said.

www.straitstimes.com

Jobs hard to find for foreign graduates trying to meet Singapore bond obligation

Some worry about having to pay back their bonds of up to $100,000 if they remain jobless after a year.. Read more at straitstimes.com.
www.straitstimes.com www.straitstimes.com
 
Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,183
7
2,802
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
International students on S'pore government bond unable to find jobs, desperate for help and answers

SINGAPORE — Jobs are not open to them, but leaving Singapore is not an option even as their savings are fast depleting from having to pay rent with zero income.

This is the dilemma faced by the latest batch of international students who graduated with an obligation under the Ministry of Education (MOE) tuition grant scheme to serve a three-year bond working for a Singapore entity, but find themselves unable to fulfil it.

Now months deep into a fruitless job search even after sending out hundreds of applications, they are desperate for some intervention and answers to chart their path ahead.

TODAY spoke to six of these graduates, among them a vocal group from Yale-NUS College who claimed that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has been delaying or rejecting their work pass applications, even when they managed to secure a job.

They want to know why this is the case when they are being tied to their bonds at the same time.

Read also: Minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass holders goes up to S$4,500; higher salary criterion for financial services

They also hope to be exempted from the current onerous process of getting their work pass approved, which has taken more than two months for some to hear back about their application.

In response to TODAY's queries, MOM said it works with MOE and institutes of higher learning (IHLs) to help facilitate the students’ application for the necessary work pass arrangements.

MOM added that it “will exercise flexibility where necessary” when processing them.

Read also: Raising minimum qualifying salary of work pass holders may not be long-term solution, say companies

“Tuition grant bond recipients who require assistance if they have issues fulfilling their bond requirements should reach out to their IHLs for support,” MOM also said.

MOE said that it is “cognisant” that international students have to fulfil their tuition grant obligations and is “actively monitoring the situation”, but did not comment on whether it will relax its bond requirements or waive bonds as a last resort.

WHAT THE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS SAY

Read also: Jobseekers’ Diaries: I am glad my year-long search for a job has borne fruit

Among the international students interviewed was a National University of Singapore (NUS) graduate who wanted to be known only as Mr Wang.

The 24-year-old said he had waited for a month before he was informed that his EP application was rejected. He then spent another month appealing against the outcome before it was approved.

Mr Wang said: “It is ridiculous that we have to apply for the same visas as other foreigners to begin with. They are people who don’t need to be here… They can theoretically not come. We don’t have the choice but we have to compete with them, essentially.”

Read also: The Big Read: Facing job uncertainty and online vitriol, expats in S’pore share their worries and anxieties

Given the Government’s push to protect jobs for locals, a few of the international students also questioned if their bonds can be deferred until the job market is open once again, but without having to post a hefty banker’s guarantee.

The banker’s guarantee is currently equivalent to the estimated liquidated damages payable if they wish to break their bonds. And liquidated damages are calculated based on the total grant amount the student had received, plus a 10 per cent interest per year, compounded at the end of each academic year.

Or at the very least, they hope the Government will waive some of the interest as they did not choose to put up with the cumulatively long waits for a job and a work pass.

As it has become a real possibility that they remain jobless throughout the one-year grace period given before they face a danger of being asked to pay liquidated damages, others want to know if they will be given more time to look for a job.

As this liability is also subjected to an MOE review, they hope the ministry can be more transparent about its requirement for graduates to prove that they have put in substantial effort towards their job search.

For a Yale-NUS College graduate, liquidated damages could cost about S$100,000.

A South Korean graduate from the liberal arts college who declined to be named said: “Singapore doesn’t want me it seems, but I can’t look for a job in Korea… If I look for a job elsewhere, I have to pay back a crazy sum of money.”

Breaking into tears as she spoke, the 24-year-old who had sent out more than 200 job applications so far added: “This does not make sense at all. The Government should be responsible for us as well.”

She also felt that her four years of education had gone to waste as she, in her desperation, started applying for jobs she has no interest in but may stand a higher chance in, such as those requiring proficiency in the Korean language, her native tongue.

Dejected after exhausting all her options, she said: “Industries, companies’ missions and values don’t matter anymore. I am just looking for a company willing to sponsor my visa.”

MOE issues tuition grants to international students to help them manage the costs of full-time tertiary education in Singapore.

During his time as education minister, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said that the students provide “important manpower support” to key economic sectors, and also hone local students’ cross-cultural competencies.

When revealing that about S$108 million is spent on international students’ tuition grants yearly last year, former Education Minister Ong Ye Kung also said that benefits include having a catchment of people who can contribute to Singapore.

However, international students feel like they are on the receiving end of recent policy moves to tighten the foreign manpower policy, whether this was intended or not.

Among other things, MOM tightened work pass requirements twice this year such that the minimum salary requirement for new Employment Pass (EP) applications — the one most international students rely on — had jumped from S$3,600 to S$4,500.

Graduates using a self-assessment tool on MOM’s website find that the new salary floor does not apply to them, but they still found it hard to convince employers to think otherwise.

Employers and students serving the bond also wonder if they would eventually have to meet the new S$4,500 mark the moment an EP application, which might have been approved at a far lower salary point, is due for a renewal one to three years down the road.

Said a 23-year-old Yale-NUS College graduate who spoke on condition of anonymity as well: “The fact is that (the exemption for international students who are bonded) is not a written, codified policy... We find ourselves almost having to lie to employers that (our applications) would work out when it may not.

“(The authorities) should make it very clear and codified so it offers some kind of legitimacy for international students to tell employers that they have the exemption.”

An NUS graduate who declined to be named said she doesn't blame employers even as she remains jobless after sending about 75 applications.

“It is not their fault that the restrictions are as they are,” said the 22-year-old who secured a job offer in April only to see it rescinded three weeks later as the firm had “suddenly” rolled out a blanket rule to not sponsor EPs.

However, the authorities “should either create a different and a streamlined track for tuition grant scheme students to apply for work passes or scrap the bond”, she said.

SUPPORT FROM UNIVERSITIES

Asked what support schools can give, Mr Norvin Ng, director of career services at Yale-NUS College’s Centre for International & Professional Experience, said the college, where about half of its students are foreigners, is working to compile a set of new resources for its students in view of the latest MOM policies on work passes.

The resources will help them “position themselves as eligible candidates”, he added.

An NUS spokesperson said the university supports its graduates by providing them “full access to a wide range of recruitment opportunities across industries”.

Graduates who face difficulties finding employment can seek personalised coaching from their career advisors on job searching, interviewing and networking strategies, she said.

Read more at https://www.todayonline.com/singapo...overnment-bond-unable-find-job-desperate-help
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,499
-5
2,486
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Many scholarship and grant holder left home without serving. GoS dont care. Nothing in place to monitor them.

These foreign students can always go home. GoS have given them more monies than their fathers. GoS is like prostitute spread legs to foreigners.

GoS put Singaporean students in debt while treat foreign students like God.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Hard Brexit threatens 100K German jobs Europe & Russia 0
Yingluck Iran turns to tourism to earn hard currency, create jobs Middle East & Africa 3
beijingwalker China’s overseas graduates return in record numbers into already crowded domestic job market China & Far East 19
xyx007 ISI didnt do the job to create another pakistan in India Strategic & Foreign Affairs 14
Morpheus Pakistan Govt Launches First Ever Automated National Job Portal Social & Current Events 0
Clutch CPEC: Asim Bajwa announces new jobs in Orange Train Lahore project CPEC 1
F-22Raptor US economy adds 1.4 million jobs in August; unemployment rate falls to 8.4% Americas 16
CrazyZ 18.9 million salaried Indians lost their jobs since April Central & South Asia 0
eldarlmari Singapore expat jobs under threat in recession, local hire push China & Far East 14
Vanguard One Featured Australia to fast track $1bn in defence spending to create 4,000 jobs World Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top