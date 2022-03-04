Job creation termed ‘biggest CSR’ KARACHI: Chief Commissioner Corporate Tax Office, Federal Board of Revenue Dr Aftab Imam has emphasized on given ...

Speaking at a CSR conference, he said when the organizations will grow then they will be able to provide jobs. However, he complained that the business community is hesitant in offering internships and it also offers low pay scales.He said that Karachi’s big businesses and factories should arrange for Vocational Training Centres.Siraj Uddin Aziz (CEO – Habib Bank AG Zurich) said that we donate but do not pay taxes. He said Karachi’s entrepreneurs are enormously earning but not enhancing salaries of their staff. CSR is not only to give donations but also to take care of employees.Zahid Saeed (CEO – Green Crescent Trust) specifically mentioned that given tax is also a CSR. Governments can only work for welfare of the people once it has a proper revenue collection. He said the Green Crescent is running 156 schools in Sindh. He said the impression of not giving education to women is incorrect. At Green Crescent out of twenty nine thousands students 42% are girls.Anjum Nisar (former President KCCI) said we have to seriously look at the directions of Pakistan, where will we be in another ten years. He said our population is growing massively. In practicing CSR, we should prepare framework under logical requirements. For the development of the country we have to give attention to education.Ateeq Ur Rehman (CSR activist) while briefing about the importance of such conferences, said that Karachi being one of the largest cities of the world contributes immensely and generously for philanthropy, community welfare, social work, financial help, donations, etc. Thus it is doing a wonderful CSR and is massively contributing to the patronage of humanity.He said we are proud of our city, Karachi. He praised the NGOs of Karachi who are filling the gap by helping tremendously the masses, deprived, under-privileged and needy people by providing them regular food, shelter, medicines, hospitalization and education.Mehmood Tareen (CEO – TPN) briefed the audience about the importance of networking NGOs and corporate/ public private bodies/ financial.He also congratulated the NGOs and organizations for winning the CSR Awards.