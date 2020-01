JNU students attacked inside campus by ABVP aka Hindutva Extremists



JNUSU says its president Aishe Ghosh was singled out; University retracts statement which said masked miscreants armed with sticks are roaming around, damaging property and attacking people.

FTII students protest JNU attack

Students gather outside the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune late on January 5, 2020 to protest the attack in the JNU campus. | Photo Credit: Mandar Tannu

Stalin, Aaditya Thackeray condemn attack

Fresh statement from JNU

Protest break out in AMU

Violence on innocent students proof of their insecurity: Jignesh Mevani

Desperate attempt by forces of anarchy: BJP

Priyanka at AIIMS

25 of our members seriously injured, 11 missing: ABVP

Govt wants universities to be safe spaces: Nirmala

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police conduct flag march

Reactions

Doctors attacked near JNU campus entrance

Have asked for an immediate report: HRD Ministry

Rahul condemns attack

‘15 students admitted in AIIMS, two in serious condition”

Yogendra Yadav attacked outside the JNU North Gate

Delhi Police enter campus on university request

JNU retracts statement

Masked persons inside the JNU campus in New Delhi on January 5, 2020. Photo: Special Arrangement

Delhi Police say they will act after getting complaint

Goons have gone inside with police protection: Yogendra Yadav

Shocking and horrifying: Chidambaram

JNU statement

Crowd shouts Bharat Mata Ki Jai outside a closed gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on January 5, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sidarth Ravi

Students attacked brutally: Kejriwal

Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Sucharita Sen being treated for head injuries she sustained during an attack inside the university campus on January 5, 2020. Photo: Twitter/@JNUSUOfficial

ABVP statement

ABVP activists attack students

Photo of attacked Sabarmati Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University shared by JNUSU Twitter handle on January 5, 2020 | Photo Credit: Twitter/ @JNUSUofficial