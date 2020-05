JMSDF To Put Its Latest Aegis Destroyer JS Maya Through Its Paces

According to a document released by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), the Guided Missile Destroyer JS Maya (DDG-179)「まや」 and her crew will undergo a "capability test".

About Maya-class

Maya-class weapon and sensor systems

SM-6 also known as RIM-174 Standard Extended Range Active Missile (ERAM)

SM-2MR Block IIIB Surface to Air Missiles

Type 07 Vertical Launch Anti-submarine rocket

Type 90/17 anti-ship missiles

Mk 45 Mod 4 127mm main gun

2x Phalanx CIWS

2x HOS-302 triple torpedo tubes (for Mk-46 or Type 73 torpedoes)

AUTHORS