The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) commissioned its 11th Soryu-class diesel-electric attack submarine (SSK) in Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture on March 5, 2020. JS Ōryū (SS-511) joins the JMSDF’s Submarine Flotilla 1, based in Kure. It is the first-in-class boat to feature lithium-ion batteries.

About Sōryū-class submarine

Soryu-class Main characteristics



Length 84.0m

Width 9.1m

Depth 10.3m

Draft 8.4m

Displacement 2,950 Tons

Engine:

– Kawasaki 12V 25 / 25SB type diesel engine 2 groups

– Kawasaki Kokkamusu V4-275R Stirling engine four

Propulsion motor: 1

Number of propellers: 1

Speed 20 knots