JKT makes his Parlimentary group Official.

Jahangir Tareen's like-minded group officially announced

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In an important political development leader of the ruling PTI Jahangir Tareen's like-minded group has been officially announced.

The announcement was made by Jahangir Tareen at a dinner given in honor of the members of the Assembly. Group has appointed Raja Riaz as Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly while Saeed Akbar Nawani will lead in the Punjab Assembly.

Member National Assembly Raja Riaz said that eight more members of Provincial and National Assembly have joined our group but their names will not be revealed yet. He said that all members will accompany Jahangir Tareen during his court appearance.

On the other hand, Malik Noman Langrial has said in a statement that our group has existed from the day one, but we are still with the prime minister, none of our statements are against Imran Khan adding that no oath was taken today.

Malik Noman Langrial said that Jahangir Tareen is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. We gathered to express solidarity with him, 31 friends attended the meeting. We will not make the government weak, we will support the government, he said.