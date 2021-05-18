What's new

JKT makes his Parlimentary group Official.

Aur loty agathay krain Khan saab
So what? Their party is still PTi:

Jahangir Tareen's like-minded group officially announced

Jahangir Tareen's like-minded group officially announced
LAHORE (Dunya News) - In an important political development leader of the ruling PTI Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group has been officially announced.
The announcement was made by Jahangir Tareen at a dinner given in honor of the members of the Assembly. Group has appointed Raja Riaz as Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly while Saeed Akbar Nawani will lead in the Punjab Assembly.
Member National Assembly Raja Riaz said that eight more members of Provincial and National Assembly have joined our group but their names will not be revealed yet. He said that all members will accompany Jahangir Tareen during his court appearance.
On the other hand, Malik Noman Langrial has said in a statement that our group has existed from the day one, but we are still with the prime minister, none of our statements are against Imran Khan adding that no oath was taken today.
Malik Noman Langrial said that Jahangir Tareen is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. We gathered to express solidarity with him, 31 friends attended the meeting. We will not make the government weak, we will support the government, he said.
 
Kya naam hoga inka?

Cheeni Chor Party
Tehreek-e-Na Ehtisaab
All Pak Mafia Party

So many names to chose from. 🤔
 
Nobody is willing to answer for the corruption. Nobody wants to be accountable. But Imran Khan will not back down. Do what you want.

This is political mafia. Pakistan is in grip of mafia as our society has never been law abiding. This is the only time and this is the only leader under whom we can turn it around.
 
