JITs tally reaches 61 as seven more teams formed

.,.,.,June 2, 2023LAHORE: The Punjab home department on Thursday constituted seven new joint investigation teams (JITs) to conduct and finalise investigations into different cases registered in the aftermath of May 9 vandalism and arson attacks across the province.The home department has also constituted a JIT to investigate and report on the murder of an Azad Kashmir judge in Rawalpindi.With the constitution of eight new JITs comprising senior police officers, the total number of JITs have reached 61.The department had constituted 53 JITs on May 27.The new JITs have again been constituted after the approval of the Punjab cabinet sub-committee for law and order.