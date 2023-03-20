JIT to probe 'terror incidents' that took place in last 5-7 days: Punjab CM

Law enforcement agencies held themselves back and showed patience but will no longer do so, says Mohsin Naqvi​

Caretaker Punjab Chief Ministersaid on Monday that a joint investigation team (JIT) will be established to investigate the incidents that occurred in the last 5-7 days saying he has given a "free hand" to the police to establish the rule of law in the province.While speaking during a press conference in Lahore, CM Naqvi shared that he was, earlier, asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back and show patience but will no longer do so."We are also forming a JIT on the incidents that happened in the last," said Naqvi."Right now it is really important to establish the writ of the state and writ of the government," said the interim CM, adding that law enforcement agencies had reached the gate oftwice but he called them back.The caretaker CM said that the reason he asked them to return was that he did not want "anything to happen" that would ruin the environment or cause a loss of life.Naqvi also shared that when the police cleared Canal Road, a cop returning from duty was attacked and an Elite Force car was attacked the same night."We told the policemen this morning that you can do what you want to do to establish the writ of the government. If anyone challenges the police, they will break their hand," said the CM.He added that it was not possible that the cops could continue getting a beating just because he had asked them to hold themselves back."We have to establish the writ of the government at all costs. I am standing by the police force. If anyone takes the law into their hands now they will be given a response they will never forget," said CM Naqvi.He added that the kind of "terrorism" the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was perpetrating was not what political parties did."They are terrorists. A [JIT] will be formed and a notification will be issued by evening," said the caretaker CM.He also added that the interim provincial government was writing a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for sharing details about the incidents in the province.He also noted thatwas openly threatening policemen with dire consequences."Police cannot provide him security while he is cursing them. They can hold a public rally wherever they want but the law enforcers who they have been vilifying will not protect them anymore," Mohsin Naqvi remarked.