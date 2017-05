The joint investigation team (JIT) charged with investigating the alleged financial wrongdoings of the Prime Minister by the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case has asked for the asset declarations of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).The JIT formally commenced the summoning of relevant documents after the member from NAB joined them on Thursday.The member in question had previously been missing, he was said to be abroad.The apex court has empowered the JIT to summon Prime Minister Sharif and both his sons when it is deemed necessary.Reportedly, the JIT wrote to the ECP and sought the asset declarations of PM Sharif from 1999 however, the ECP replied by stating that it could not provide those records since the law making submission of asset details to the ECP mandatory was introduced in 2002.Nawaz Sharif was sent into exile after the military coup of 1999 and did not contest in any elections until 2013 hence the ECP did not have details of his assets until that year. The ECP had compiled a report of the PM’s assets from 2013 to 2016.Read More: Panama JIT reviews the questionable history of the Sharif family According to the JIT’s terms of reference laid out by the Supreme Court, it is mandated to investigate queries which include.