Jis Ki Lathi Us Ki Bhains (2) - Interior Pakistan Lawlessness - Sleeping Muhafiz

There will be countless such stories taking place in Rural Pakistan , which are considered lawless Territories
The landlords maintain their own police/army
And people are beaten like slaves this is the reality because countless people can't get necessary protection
Because Muhafiz are sleeping
Worse come to worse , the "RICH" force Coworkers to participate in crime by holding down the victim
Yahi NIZAM to change kerna hai
