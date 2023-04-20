What's new

Jis Ki Lathi Us Ki Bhains (2) - Interior Pakistan Lawlessness - Sleeping Muhafiz

There will be countless such stories taking place in Rural Pakistan , which are considered lawless Territories
The landlords maintain their own police/army

And people are beaten like slaves this is the reality because countless people can't get necessary protection

Because Muhafiz are sleeping


Worse come to worse , the "RICH" force Coworkers to participate in crime by holding down the victim

Yahi NIZAM to change kerna hai

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648785706934837248
 
I could not watch more then 5 second of video but if this happens normally in Pakistan there is some serious problems in Pakistan itself

But no wonder we see Police and other places Torture is widely accepted practice

Or when in doubt use the batton or stick


Remand Culture is a extension of this Torture mindset based in Rural Ares



2-3 Days ago I read story of PHD person who moved to Pakistan killed by unknown villagers, it was determined to be old feud between village tribes
 
