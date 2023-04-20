Jis Ki Lathi Us Ki Bhains (2) - Interior Pakistan Lawlessness - Sleeping Muhafiz

I could not watch more then 5 second of video but if this happens normally in Pakistan there is some serious problems in Pakistan itself



But no wonder we see Police and other places Torture is widely accepted practice



Or when in doubt use the batton or stick





Remand Culture is a extension of this Torture mindset based in Rural Ares







2-3 Days ago I read story of PHD person who moved to Pakistan killed by unknown villagers, it was determined to be old feud between village tribes