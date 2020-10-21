Gadkari said: Jio Partners With Qualcomm For 5G Development, Achieves 1 Gbps Speed During Trials









In a positive development, India's largest telecom company Jio Platforms and United States (US) based technology giant Qualcomm Technologies have together developed a 5G radio access network (RAN) product which successfully achieved over 1 Gbps speed during the trial, Livemint.



The speed of 1 Gbps was achieved with Jio's 5GNR product leveraging Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms, marking the entry of India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio. With this, the two companies have determined to fast track the development and roll-out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.



It should be noted that earlier this year during the 43rd annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)'s chairman Mukesh Ambani had said, "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India using a 100 per cent homegrown technology and solution."

Also, Qualcomm Ventures had earlier this year acquired a minority stake of 0.15 per cent in Ambani's Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore. Referring to the same, RIL had earlier said that Qualcomm's investment would support its journey to rollout advanced 5G infrastructure and services for Indian customers.





Jio is going to overshadow other telecom providers, not good as Jio will have its monopoly over the telecom market.Airtel should be doing something as we can’t expect anything from !dea and Vodafone.