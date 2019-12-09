/ Register

  • Monday, December 9, 2019

#JinnahWasRight

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by hussain0216, Dec 9, 2019 at 3:58 PM.

  1. Dec 9, 2019 at 3:58 PM #1
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,198
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +5 / 15,160 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Dec 9, 2019 at 4:02 PM #2
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,198
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +5 / 15,160 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom










     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Dec 9, 2019 at 4:03 PM #3
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,198
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +5 / 15,160 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Dec 9, 2019 at 4:46 PM #4
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,896
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Ratings:
    +110 / 18,430 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Thankyou, Baba e Qom ...

    Thankyou, Quaid e Azam

    We, Paks, don't know what it means to have Our own Land...

    In a way GanguFacism is a blessing for us that we may be grateful for OurPakLand, OurPakNation....

    EmergingPakistan
     
  5. Dec 9, 2019 at 4:58 PM #5
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,283
    Joined:
    Aug 4, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,951 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Mauritius
    LOL Are you affirming that Muslims cannot co-exist with any other group? @hussain0216 coz citizen amendment bill fast track citizenship process to minorities from Afg, Pak and BD.
     
  6. Dec 9, 2019 at 5:06 PM #6
    -blitzkrieg-

    -blitzkrieg- FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,342
    Joined:
    Mar 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,576 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Turkey
    Im personally a bit uncomfortable with this trend..So will Jinnah be wrong if India magically turns itno a true secular state tomorrow?Jinnah got us the state because we are different people. Our culture and religion is different. so Jinnah stays right regardless what happens nextdoor..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 1, Guests: 5)