no need for elaborate tilts at the windmill. It is plain and simple.

For decades in the name (pseudo)secularism, the Hindu majority was kept subservient to all sorts of things (not necessarily to other religions). Hindu temples were robbed, institutions of learning were robbed, Hindu lands were robbed - again not by any one specific religious group but by so called secular groups.

Then the Hindus woke up, elected a government that wasn't shy to say Hindus are great.

This makes the minority religions a bit nervous but they will adjust to the new long overdue reality.

