Jinnah House Lahore is under occupation by Pakistan Army

Jinnah House, the former residence of the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has been under army occupation for several years now. This historical site is a symbol of our nation's struggle for independence and represents the vision of our beloved leader for a united and prosperous Pakistan. However, it is disheartening to see that such an important place is being used for army purposes, rather than being preserved and utilized to educate future generations about the rich history and culture of our country.



It is a shameful act that such historical places are not being given the attention they deserve, and instead are being occupied by the military. The Jinnah House should be open to the public, with its doors welcoming visitors to explore the history and legacy of our founding father. The house could serve as a museum or a learning center, where people from all walks of life can come and learn more about our history, culture, and struggle for independence.



