Jinnah Class Revealed

The picture you posted and the picture in the tweet are two different ship designs.

In first picture we have 16 VLS and 8 cells for cruise missiles.
In the second picture we have 16 VLS but in different alignment and have 6 cells for cruise missiles.

I thought our Jinnah will have 32 VLS and Milgem will have 16. Things are confusing. Can someone explain these things to us naive's ?
 
Zarvan said:
And I am seriously disappointed.
So you saw one model of a frigate that’s more than 7 years away from delivery and assumed “yeah that’s the absolute final thing”…meanwhile the Babur class is completed and they’re still changing its Armament plans and Improving it…don’t jump to conclusions like that. As it stands we know jack about the Jinnah class and it’s armament (we don’t even know the final armament for the Babur class!) and this model does absolutely nothing to change that if we consider how the Babur class changed just over the course of its construction period.
 
Ship looks like 3600 - 3800 tons category warship.
An enhanced Babur class to say the least.

2X ASROC, 1X76mm, 16X VLS SAM, 4X2 AShMs, 1X CIWS, 3X2 TTs (of course), and flight deck (10+ tons?)

I was expecting 4000+ class warship with 24 VLS and 16 AShM :D

Still, for it's weight category, class and role, it's sufficiently equipped.
 
Tipu7 said:
Ship looks like 3600 - 3800 tons category warship.
An enhanced Babur class to say the least.

2X ASROC, 1X76mm, 16X VLS SAM, 4X2 AShMs, 1X CIWS, 3X2 TTs (of course), and flight deck (10+ tons?)

I was expecting 4000+ class warship with 24 VLS and 16 AShM :D

Still, for it's weight category, class and role, it's sufficiently equipped.
How much additional missiles are in storage on 32 VLS ship ? twice the capacity ?
 
IMHO the GWS VLS is masking the actual potential of the ship. If the PN can get the SYLVER I imagine they'll be able to load a 32-cell VLS, i.e. up to 128 missiles with quad-packing. Heck, Turkey's SAMs may be a real factor by that point. Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)

Anyways, a design like that suggests the PN may want to acquire these in numbers. It seems like a cost-optimized approach - 8-12 ships IMHO.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)
I have noticed it too. May be we are looking at VLS of some upcoming missile with long range interception capability.


*Or may be not 🤷
 
Do we really need a main gun on every ship? Why not put more VLS instead of the main gun? I think a good CIWS is sufficient to take role of a gun. I always thought jinnah class would have 64 vls.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
IMHO the GWS VLS is masking the actual potential of the ship. If the PN can get the SYLVER I imagine they'll be able to load a 32-cell VLS, i.e. up to 128 missiles with quad-packing. Heck, Turkey's SAMs may be a real factor by that point. Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)

Anyways, a design like that suggests the PN may want to acquire these in numbers. It seems like a cost-optimized approach - 8-12 ships IMHO.
I’m holding out on this one, I don’t think this is Jinnah, rather a Turkish export oriented ship.

think about it, why is the VLS raised? The hull has enough space for the vls without raising it (the benefit of the gws is that it’s short).

it also retains the sensor suite for the Ada class- something we have seen present on many Turkish export ships.

anyway, I don’t know for sure but I call bs on this one and I think it’s been mislabelled really, this is not much of an upgrade over Babur class yet it would cost significantly more, if this was what Jinnah is meant to be , the logical choice is to buy more Babur class.

that is, unless the PN is looking at another ship class.
 
This ship makes immense sense to me, essentially a slightly larger and improved Barbur that will be made fully in Pak, this is great and I think just the right size for PN (3500-4000 tons by the looks of it)

I know there are people advocating massive air defence destroyers for PN but PN needs high quality and affordable ships in numbers, looks like Jinnah can give us that, if paired with a decent SAM,/Radar, 6 of these will allow us to have 2-3 on patrol at anyone time. I would rather we have that then 3 big destroyers with only 1 on call at anytime.
 
RealNapster said:
The picture you posted and the picture in the tweet are two different ship designs.

In first picture we have 16 VLS and 8 cells for cruise missiles.
In the second picture we have 16 VLS but in different alignment and have 6 cells for cruise missiles.

I thought our Jinnah will have 32 VLS and Milgem will have 16. Things are confusing. Can someone explain these things to us naive's ?
IMO the difference is due to the roles they are to carry out.
The First Picture has an elevated 16VLS indicating these are longer range and heavier payload carrying missiles. Secondly there are more air defence features and 8 cruise missile launchers meaning its a Frigate sized Destroyer.

The second picture is of Baber Class which is more a Sub hunter with Land attack and air defence capability.
 
White Lion said:
IMO the difference is due to the roles they are to carry out.
The First Picture has an elevated 16VLS indicating these are longer range and heavier payload carrying missiles. Secondly there are more air defence features and 8 cruise missile launchers meaning its a Frigate sized Destroyer.

The second picture is of Baber Class which is more a Sub hunter with Land attack and air defence capability.
GWS cannot carry longer ranged missiles, it is literally limited to camm-er
 
