Jinnah Class Revealed

So you saw one model of a frigate that’s more than 7 years away from delivery and assumed “yeah that’s the absolute final thing”…meanwhile the Babur class is completed and they’re still changing its Armament plans and Improving it…don’t jump to conclusions like that. As it stands we know jack about the Jinnah class and it’s armament (we don’t even know the final armament for the Babur class!) and this model does absolutely nothing to change that if we consider how the Babur class changed just over the course of its construction period.View attachment 770899
How much additional missiles are in storage on 32 VLS ship ? twice the capacity ?Ship looks like 3600 - 3800 tons category warship.
An enhanced Babur class to say the least.
2X ASROC, 1X76mm, 16X VLS SAM, 4X2 AShMs, 1X CIWS, 3X2 TTs (of course), and flight deck (10+ tons?)
I was expecting 4000+ class warship with 24 VLS and 16 AShM
Still, for it's weight category, class and role, it's sufficiently equipped.
I have noticed it too. May be we are looking at VLS of some upcoming missile with long range interception capability.Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)
I’m holding out on this one, I don’t think this is Jinnah, rather a Turkish export oriented ship.IMHO the GWS VLS is masking the actual potential of the ship. If the PN can get the SYLVER I imagine they'll be able to load a 32-cell VLS, i.e. up to 128 missiles with quad-packing. Heck, Turkey's SAMs may be a real factor by that point. Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)
Anyways, a design like that suggests the PN may want to acquire these in numbers. It seems like a cost-optimized approach - 8-12 ships IMHO.
IMO the difference is due to the roles they are to carry out.The picture you posted and the picture in the tweet are two different ship designs.
In first picture we have 16 VLS and 8 cells for cruise missiles.
In the second picture we have 16 VLS but in different alignment and have 6 cells for cruise missiles.
I thought our Jinnah will have 32 VLS and Milgem will have 16. Things are confusing. Can someone explain these things to us naive's ?
GWS cannot carry longer ranged missiles, it is literally limited to camm-erIMO the difference is due to the roles they are to carry out.
The First Picture has an elevated 16VLS indicating these are longer range and heavier payload carrying missiles. Secondly there are more air defence features and 8 cruise missile launchers meaning its a Frigate sized Destroyer.
The second picture is of Baber Class which is more a Sub hunter with Land attack and air defence capability.