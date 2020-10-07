Jinnah Class Revealed

Bilal Khan (Quwa) said: IMHO the GWS VLS is masking the actual potential of the ship. If the PN can get the SYLVER I imagine they'll be able to load a 32-cell VLS, i.e. up to 128 missiles with quad-packing. Heck, Turkey's SAMs may be a real factor by that point. Also notice that the VLS seems to be at an elevated point, room for taller cells perhaps (long-range SAMs?)



Anyways, a design like that suggests the PN may want to acquire these in numbers. It seems like a cost-optimized approach - 8-12 ships IMHO. Click to expand...

I’m holding out on this one, I don’t think this is Jinnah, rather a Turkish export oriented ship.think about it, why is the VLS raised? The hull has enough space for the vls without raising it (the benefit of the gws is that it’s short).it also retains the sensor suite for the Ada class- something we have seen present on many Turkish export ships.anyway, I don’t know for sure but I call bs on this one and I think it’s been mislabelled really, this is not much of an upgrade over Babur class yet it would cost significantly more, if this was what Jinnah is meant to be , the logical choice is to buy more Babur class.that is, unless the PN is looking at another ship class.