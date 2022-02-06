What's new

Jinnah class guided missile frigate has entered detailed design phase, after completion of conceptual design phase

Pakistan's Jinnah-class frigate under ASFAT leadership in detail design​

06 Feb 2022 09:31

Jinnah Class Frigate design process has been started to the detail design stage
The Pakistani Navy's design activities for the future frigate class Jinnah are underway. Under the leadership of ASFAT, the main contractor of PN MILGEM, design activities continue in Pakistan. The design activities in question are within the scope of the Offseti of the PN MILGEM project, the statement said. "The Jinnah Class Frigate (JCF) design, the Offset project of the PN MILGEM (Pakistan Milgem) project, continues with the Pakistan Navy Design Office – PDW (Pakistan Design Wing) under the leadership of ASFAT," the statement said. I was told. In addition, it was stated that the detail design process was started, "Offset project; the concept has completed the design phase and the detail is in the design stage." I was told.


PN MILGEM Project:​

The Milgem project, designed and developed with domestic and national facilities for the Turkish navy, paid off and ordered these ships for its own navy in Pakistan. In the Milgems ordered by Pakistan, changes were made to the ship design according to the requirements of the Pakistani navy and the PN Milgem project was created.
PN Milgemler also has 2 6-cell surface-to-air guided shell systems, It was announced that systems such as 2 3-launch guided shell systems, 76 mm Main Battery Gun, Torpedo Launch System, Close Air Defense System, 2 25 mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Gun System (STOP), Carinaya Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Mixing / Deception System (TKAS) will be installed.
Ships to be produced within the scope of PN MILGEM project:
  • PNS Mughal
  • PNS Khaibar
  • PNS Badr
  • PNS Tariq
will.
ASFAT liderliğinde Pakistan’ın Jinnah sınıfı fırkateyni detay dizayn aşamasında

Jinnah Sınıfı Fırkateyn dizayn sürecinde detay dizayn aşamasına geçildi Pakistan Donanmasının gelecekteki fırkateyn sınıfı Jinnah için dizayn faaliyetleri devam ediyor.
