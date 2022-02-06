Jinnah class guided missile frigate has entered detailed design phase, after completion of conceptual design phase

Pakistan's Jinnah-class frigate under ASFAT leadership in detail design
06 Feb 2022 09:31
Category: Navy and Naval Systems, News
A A
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappTelegramQR Code
Jinnah Class Frigate design process has been started to the detail design stage
The Pakistani Navy's design activities for the future frigate class Jinnah are underway. Under the leadership of ASFAT, the main contractor of PN MILGEM, design activities continue in Pakistan. The design activities in question are within the scope of the Offseti of the PN MILGEM project, the statement said. "The Jinnah Class Frigate (JCF) design, the Offset project of the PN MILGEM (Pakistan Milgem) project, continues with the Pakistan Navy Design Office – PDW (Pakistan Design Wing) under the leadership of ASFAT," the statement said. I was told. In addition, it was stated that the detail design process was started, "Offset project; the concept has completed the design phase and the detail is in the design stage." I was told.
Pakistan isterilerine göre özelleştirilerek Türk tersanelerinden 4 adet inşası talep edilen PN Milgem gemilerinin hepsinin inşa süreçleri devam ediyor. ASFAT Deniz Platformları Teknik Müdürü PN Milgem projesinin gemileri hakkında son gelişmelerden aktardı. Birinci PN Milgem gemisi olan PNS BABUR 11 Ocak 2022’de İstanbul Tersanesi Komutanlığı’nda havuza girdi, planlı ve uzun bir havuz süreci sonrası liman testlerine başlayacak. Üçüncü PN Milgem gemisi olan PNS BADR’ın inşası ise tüm hızıyla Karaçi’de devam ediyor. 2022’nin ilk yarısında geminin Karaçi’de denize iniş için çalışmalar devam ediyor. İkinci ve dördüncü PN Milgem gemileri PNS KHAIBAR ve PNS TARIQ’ın da inşası devam ediyor.
PN MILGEM Project:The Milgem project, designed and developed with domestic and national facilities for the Turkish navy, paid off and ordered these ships for its own navy in Pakistan. In the Milgems ordered by Pakistan, changes were made to the ship design according to the requirements of the Pakistani navy and the PN Milgem project was created.
PN Milgemler also has 2 6-cell surface-to-air guided shell systems, It was announced that systems such as 2 3-launch guided shell systems, 76 mm Main Battery Gun, Torpedo Launch System, Close Air Defense System, 2 25 mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Gun System (STOP), Carinaya Mounted Sonar, Torpedo Mixing / Deception System (TKAS) will be installed.
Ships to be produced within the scope of PN MILGEM project:
- PNS Mughal
- PNS Khaibar
- PNS Badr
- PNS Tariq
Relatedly
Ahmet Alemdar
Defence Turk Broadcast Coordinator. In the case of Turkish Defense Industry; defense technologies, strategies and policy researcher and follower.
Tags: ASFATJCFJinnah Class FrigateMilgemPakistanpakistani milgemiPN MILGEM
ASFAT liderliğinde Pakistan’ın Jinnah sınıfı fırkateyni detay dizayn aşamasında
Jinnah Sınıfı Fırkateyn dizayn sürecinde detay dizayn aşamasına geçildi Pakistan Donanmasının gelecekteki fırkateyn sınıfı Jinnah için dizayn faaliyetleri devam ediyor.
www.defenceturk.net