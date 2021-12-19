What's new

Jingle Bells , Jingle Bells All The Way.......With Pakistan Railway !!

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! The Pakistan Railways has decided to run special trains on Christmas this year.
Federal Railway Minister Azam Swati said that two special coaches along with the Allama Iqbal Express will be run on December 25.
The Christmas train will take passengers from #Karachi to Lahore, Karachi to #Sialkot, and vice versa. One side of the trip, from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Silakot will cost you Rs1,600 and Rs1,700, respectively.


1640003665290.png


1640003718420.png


1640003689564.png


1640003777531.png


1640003810691.png


1640003848628.png
 
