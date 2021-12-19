Jingle Bells , Jingle Bells All The Way.......With Pakistan Railway !!

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way! The Pakistan Railways has decided to run special trains on Christmas this year.
Federal Railway Minister Azam Swati said that two special coaches along with the Allama Iqbal Express will be run on December 25.
The Christmas train will take passengers from #Karachi to Lahore, Karachi to #Sialkot, and vice versa. One side of the trip, from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi to Silakot will cost you Rs1,600 and Rs1,700, respectively.