  • Monday, August 10, 2020

Jimmy Lai and his 2 sons arrested under National Security Law

    Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying was arrested early on Monday on suspicion of breaching the city’s new national security law, the Post has learned.

    Sources said Lai was detained by officers from the new police unit enforcing the security legislation at his residence in Kadoorie Avenue, Ho Man Tin shortly after daybreak.

    “He was arrested for collusion with a foreign country, uttering seditious words and conspiracy to defraud,” one source told the Post about the founder of the tabloid-style Apple Daily.

    https://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong...g-national-security-law-media-mogul-jimmy-lai
    https://www.zaobao.com.sg/realtime/china/story20200810-1075803
     
