What's new

Jilin city in NE China hits zero-COVID status at the community level after one month lockdown

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,428
-5
89,127
Country
China
Location
China

Jilin city in NE China hits zero-COVID status at the community level after one month lockdown​

Updated: 2022-04-08 19:43


62501fdba310fd2bec81c2bf.jpeg
A volunteer registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Jilin city, Northeast China's Jilin province, March 18, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

Jilin city in Jilin province has reached zero-COVID status at the community level, officials said on Friday.

A full nucleic acid testing at communities in the city has been completed in 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday.

Based on comprehensive study and judgment of the testing results, the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters have concluded that the city has reached zero-COVID status at the community level after 37 days' hard work to control the novel coronavirus outbreak since the recent round of the epidemic broke out on March 2, Zhang Baozong, an official with the publicity department of Jilin province, said at a news conference on Friday.

Jilin city hits zero-COVID status at the community level

Jilin city in Jilin province has reached zero-COVID status at the community level, officials said on Friday.
global.chinadaily.com.cn global.chinadaily.com.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
There's no end in sight for China's Covid lockdowns. Here's what you need to know
2
Replies
25
Views
596
S10
S10
beijingwalker
With nearly 1 million deaths, U.S. disparages China’s COVID-19 policy
Replies
1
Views
134
northeast
N
beijingwalker
China's daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases falls to near two-month low, 23 domestically transmitted infections
Replies
0
Views
178
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
Covid-19 in China: Shanghai wasn’t prepared for Omicron, Zhong Nanshan says
Replies
0
Views
42
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
Fresh COVID surge engulfs HK's medical system
Replies
0
Views
131
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom