Jilin city in NE China hits zero-COVID status at the community level after one month lockdown​

Updated: 2022-04-08 19:43A volunteer registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Jilin city, Northeast China's Jilin province, March 18, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]Jilin city in Jilin province has reached zero-COVID status at the community level, officials said on Friday.A full nucleic acid testing at communities in the city has been completed in 24 hours from 8 am on Thursday to 8 am on Friday.Based on comprehensive study and judgment of the testing results, the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters have concluded that the city has reached zero-COVID status at the community level after 37 days' hard work to control the novel coronavirus outbreak since the recent round of the epidemic broke out on March 2, Zhang Baozong, an official with the publicity department of Jilin province, said at a news conference on Friday.