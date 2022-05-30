What's new

Jihadis from Bangladesh Using Tourist, Medical Visas to Enter India from Assam, Northeast, Say Sources

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that some elements and fundamentalists are working in the state​

Updated: May 30, 2022, 11:24 IST

Jihadis have now started using tourist and medical visas to cross the international border and cross from Bangladesh to India through Assam and the Northeast, top police sources have told News18.

Highly placed sources in Assam police have revealed that the recent investigations of arrested Mujahideens and Jihadis by the Assam police have revealed that the terrorists based out of Bangladesh cross the international border through tourist and medical visa.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stated that some elements and fundamentalists are working in the state.

In one such instance, it was found that they were invited as guest speakers for certain Islamic religious occasions in Barpeta. Their intention was to indoctrinate terrorism into the people. The sources added that they are more dangerous than armed jihadis.

“It is very easy to get tourist or medical visa. So they use it to enter the state for their activities. They are not armed terrorists but their aim is to spread Jihad. We have taken action for quite some instances that has come to light," the sources said.

“In 2014, in 2020, 2021 we have come across such cases when they used tourist or medical visa to enter into the state and they try to spread jihad after coming into the state. One such prime case is of Jalaludin Osmani who came here to Barpeta to participate as a guest speaker of an Islamic function. Speaks about dark Islam and goes back to Bangladesh to ignite fire against India in Bangladesh. He even called out Mahatma Gandhi as “Naked baba," the sources added.

On being questioned regarding the matter, Bhaskar Mahanta, DGP of Assam also said that its true that the Jihadists cross the borders producing medical visa and tourist visa. “Assam police is now keeping a strong eye on that," he said.

The usual dhoti-wetting BJP narrative.

Bangladeshi maulanas like Taheri make way more money doing mass waaz-mehfil dances than going to India, stirring up trouble and surviving on half-burnt chapatis and watery daal.....


And tell these Indian cops to change their uniforms - this isn't 1950's anymore...
 

