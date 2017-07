JICA signs $1.59 billion for six infrastructure projects in Bangladesh





Six projects are: expansion of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport ($683 million), construction and repair of Kanchpur, Meghna and Gumti bridges ($469 million), development of a mass rapid transit system in Dhaka ($49.8 million), Matarbari coal-fired power plant ($95.6 million), construction of an underground power substation in Dhaka ($182 million) and a water resources development project ($105.5 million).

“Bangladesh has attracted increasing attention from overseas enterprises including Japanese firms due to competitive labour costs, an abundant workforce and a potential market size as an upcoming manufacture base and an investment destination,” JICA said.