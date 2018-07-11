Jibran Nasir criticizing N-League and PTI for not protesting against the banned outfits

M. Jibran NasirVerified account @MJibranNasir 6h6 hours ago Former PM of Pakistan Shahid Khakan Abbasi visiting office of Sippah e Sahaba/ASWJ for electoral alliance on NA53. PTI NA31 candidate Shaukat Ali also doing same. But Abbasi was former PM. This legitimizes sectarian hate mongers. For them principles comes second to votes Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the Minister of Petroleum earlier, and he did his best that Iran-Pakistani Gas Pipeline does not come to the stream. Not only Iranian gas was much cheaper than the imported LNG, but also Iran was making an oil refinery with the investment of 4 Billion dollars at Gwadar, after which Gwader would have become a Fuelling Station for the ships in the Indian ocean. At moment ships have to travel 1 day more journey and go to UAE for fuelling. And UAE government was deadly against the project of Gwadar and it was involved in the terrorism in Baluchistan. This was told to the parliament by General Shuja Pasha of ISI. http://tribune.com.pk/story/84902/wikileaks-india-russia-supporting-baloch-insurgency/ I wonder when such people like Khaqqan Abbasi get control of our affairs, how much loss they could inflict to Pakistan. And Imran Khan should also watch. Why is he allowing his party members to get support from Sipah Sahaba and other religious outfits? He is disappointing many.