What's new

Jiaolong Commandos is an elite force unit of the #PLA Navy, specializing underwater operations

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,156
1
59,785
Country
China
Location
China
Jiaolong Commandos is an elite force unit of the #PLA Navy, specializing underwater operations


Jiaolong Commandos, aka "Sea Dragon", is an elite force unit of the #PLA Navy, specializing underwater operations. Here is the exclusive training footage of this mysterious force unit.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
TaiShang Jiaolong to probe deep ocean with new mother ship China & Far East 0
beijingwalker Submersible Jiaolong's new mothership takes to water in central China China & Far East 1
JSCh Jiaolong takes hydrothermal fluid in Indian Ocean China & Far East 5
Saifullah Sani Jiaolong sub makes first hydrothermal dive in Indian Ocean Chinese Defence Forum 1
JSCh China's Deep-sea Sub Jiaolong Starts Scientific Expedition China & Far East 2
beijingwalker China's Deep Sea Ambition, Technology, Expeditions: News & Updates China & Far East 206
beijingwalker Submersible Jiaolong may dive in South China Sea 2013 World Affairs 0
ChineseTiger1986 Jiaolong finishes 1st dive at 6,671 meters Chinese Defence Forum 6
ChineseTiger1986 China's manned submersible Jiaolong to attempt record dive Chinese Defence Forum 5
hembo Chinese submersible Jiaolong dives 4027 meters Chinese Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top