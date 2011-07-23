Jiaolong Commandos is an elite force unit of the #PLA Navy, specializing underwater operations

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,156
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Jiaolong to probe deep ocean with new mother ship
|China & Far East
|0
|Submersible Jiaolong's new mothership takes to water in central China
|China & Far East
|1
|Jiaolong takes hydrothermal fluid in Indian Ocean
|China & Far East
|5
|Jiaolong sub makes first hydrothermal dive in Indian Ocean
|Chinese Defence Forum
|1
|China's Deep-sea Sub Jiaolong Starts Scientific Expedition
|China & Far East
|2
|China's Deep Sea Ambition, Technology, Expeditions: News & Updates
|China & Far East
|206
|Submersible Jiaolong may dive in South China Sea 2013
|World Affairs
|0
|Jiaolong finishes 1st dive at 6,671 meters
|Chinese Defence Forum
|6
|China's manned submersible Jiaolong to attempt record dive
|Chinese Defence Forum
|5
|Chinese submersible Jiaolong dives 4027 meters
|Chinese Defence Forum
|1