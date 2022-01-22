Jiangsu surpasses 11 trillion yuan (1.73 trillion USD) GDP mark in 2021

China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu saw its gross domestic product (GDP) surpass the 11-trillion-yuan (about 1.73 trillion U.S. dollars) threshold in 2021.The GDP of the eastern coastal province grew 8.6 percent year on year to 11.6 trillion yuan last year, Xu Kunlin, acting governor of Jiangsu, said at the fifth session of the 13th Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress on Thursday.Manufacturing is a pillar industry in the province. The added value of the manufacturing industry accounted for 35.8 percent of Jiangsu's GDP last year, the highest proportion across the country.Per capita disposable incomes grew steadily last year, thanks to the booming economy.The per capita disposable income of local rural residents grew 10.7 percent year on year to 26,791 yuan, while that of local urban residents rose 8.7 percent to 57,743 yuan.