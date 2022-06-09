JI attempts to march into Islamabad's diplomatic enclave towards Indian High Comission

In such a sensitive area it is extremely reckless given the nature of the protest and past history. There is also a decent likelihood that there may also be militants among them using them as cover. So it is understandable from a security standpoint that they may not be allowed to pass through.

Sidenote: A video from the scene also shows a lot of protestors have sticks with them and in some instances clashing with police, so not a very peaceful protest from the get-go.