JI attempts to march into Islamabad's diplomatic enclave towards Indian High Comission

In such a sensitive area it is extremely reckless given the nature of the protest and past history. There is also a decent likelihood that there may also be militants among them using them as cover. So it is understandable from a security standpoint that they may not be allowed to pass through.
Sidenote: A video from the scene also shows a lot of protestors have sticks with them and in some instances clashing with police, so not a very peaceful protest from the get-go.
In such a sensitive area it is extremely reckless given the nature of the protest and past history. There is also a decent likelihood that there may also be militants among them using them as cover. So it is understandable from a security standpoint that they may not be allowed to pass through.
Sidenote: A video from the scene also shows a lot of protestors have sticks with them and in some instances clashing with police, so not a very peaceful protest from the get-go.
When has the government in recent history ever allowed peaceful protest by anyone in the Diplomatic Enclave? It is the right of Pakistani citizens.
Protesters probably brought sticks cause as typically, they know they will be stopped and baton-charged. Of course if the administration permitted JI leaders and mutually made sure it would be peaceful, I don't think there was any problem. JI for all things is a disciplined party.