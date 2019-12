further added that the National Science and Technology Park will give an opportunity to the best researchers, academicians, and entrepreneurs.Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, has recently revealed about establishing the economic zone of Biotechnology in Jehlum Pakistan.As reported by Radio Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry has stated that this Biotechnology economic zone will be the most significant set up in the entire region of South Asia.While addressing the media at the inauguration event of NSTP (National Science and Technology Park) held at the National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad, the Minister said that it was the first one-of-a-kind technology-related economic zone of the country.He further added that the National Science and Technology Park will give an opportunity to the best researchers, academicians, and entrepreneurs in the country to collaborate and explore their talent.Additionally, Fawad Chaudhry revealed the opening of the Biotech economic zone in Jehlum that is said to be the most prominent economic zone in South Asia. Apart from that, around 10 new Science and technology parks would be established by the government of Pakistan in the time of three to four years.