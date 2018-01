Yet another case of ‘love jihad’ has been reported from Jharkhand where the woman herself has come up and lodged complaint against her husband. A Muslim man named Tanveer Akhtar Khan aka Tannu has been accused of cheating, torture and attempt to convert the woman by deceit and force after marrying her.Rama Kumari Ojha, a resident of Jamshedpur had married Tanveer in 2015. At the time of her marriage there had been a ruckus in the same police station (Uldiha) where Hindu groups claimed it was a case of ‘love jihad’ because Rama had eloped with Tanveer. Rama’s parents had left Jamshedpur and settled in Delhi because of this ‘ humiliation ‘.Despite all the tensions and ‘controversy’, Rama decided to stay with Tanveer and marry him,She had been living a married life with Tanveer of her own will even after discovering about his religion.. As a result, she even started to believe herself as a Muslim though she did not convert. In her complaint to the police, Rama had said that she was held captive for six months after she refused to convert to Islam.Rama reportedly even attempted suicide due to such abusive behaviour by her in-laws, though she survived. Later she could convey her tribulations to her family in Delhi, which returned to Jamshedpur and took the matter to police. Some Hindu groups too helped the family in taking the issue to police, media reports indicate.. He was arrested on Friday. Rama has been sent back to her mother’s home.Jharkhand has recently seen many reported cases of what is claimed as ‘love jihad’. It all started when a national level shooter Tara Shahdeo reported about her forgettable experience of marrying a Muslim man, who had lied about his religious identity to marry and who later tortured her for accepting Islam.