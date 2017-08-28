Jharkhand: Muslim Youth Killed By Member Of His Own Community For Preventing Cow Slaughter

In a shocking incident, a Muslim youth was killed by two persons from his own community for preventing cow slaughter in Jharkhand's Garwah district.According to the police, the incident took place at Uchari village in Garwah district late on Monday night. TheThe-- have been arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem.The state's Drinking Water Minister Mithilesh Thakur reached the village on Tuesday to find out more information about the incident.Demanding justice for her son, the mother of the deceased said, "."As per the report, the prime accused in the case Kail Quraishi is notorious for attacking others with sharp weapons which he used for slaughtering animals. He had also injured his family members several times in the past, stated the Police.