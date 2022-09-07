Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Wins Trust Vote; BJP MLAs Walk Out of Assembly | RSS/BJP Operation Lotus Fails

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.BJP and congress are facing setback at state and local levelOBC SC ST walk away as soon as they hear "RSS" and its "samrastha" = normalization of caste systemThe Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, September 5, passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.A walkout staged by Bharatiya Janata Party legislators.As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was “attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments” in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had attempted to “purchase” Jharkhand MLAs.“The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states… The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators,” Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a “civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections”.Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.Soren was faced with uncertainty over his continuance as chief minister following a petition by the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.The Election Commission (EC) had communicated its opinion in this regard to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, it was reported. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.Soren then expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, as per a letter sent to MLAs by the assembly secretariat.