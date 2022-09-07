What's new

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Wins Trust Vote; BJP MLAs Walk Out of Assembly | RSS/BJP Operation Lotus Fails

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
811
1
950
Country
India
Location
India
As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566719284130320385
BJP and congress are facing setback at state and local level
OBC SC ST walk away as soon as they hear "RSS" and its "samrastha" = normalization of caste system

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, September 5, passed the confidence motion tabled by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A walkout staged by Bharatiya Janata Party legislators.

As many as 48 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Speaking during the one-day special session, Soren said the need for trust vote was felt as BJP was “attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments” in non-BJP ruled states, including Jharkhand.

Soren also claimed that his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had attempted to “purchase” Jharkhand MLAs.

“The saffron party is trying to destabilise democratically elected governments in non-BJP ruled states… The Assam CM had also attempted to purchase Jharkhand legislators,” Soren said in the assembly, amid protests by opposition members, who trooped into the well of the House, shouting slogans.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to create a “civil war-like situation in country by fuelling riots to win elections”.

Shortly after, the assembly was adjourned sine-die.

Soren was faced with uncertainty over his continuance as chief minister following a petition by the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case.

The Election Commission (EC) had communicated its opinion in this regard to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, it was reported. Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there was a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

Soren then expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority, as per a letter sent to MLAs by the assembly secretariat.

(With PTI inputs)
https://thewire.in/government/jharkhand-hemant-soren-wins-trust-vote-bjp-mlas-walk-out-of-assembly
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
BJP clean sweep polls, wins 33 of 36 seats
Replies
3
Views
304
Pakistansdefender
Pakistansdefender
ghazi52
PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly
Replies
8
Views
328
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
N.Siddiqui
Modi’s party set to win Uttar Pradesh
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
4K
Zibago
Zibago
D
Father of 9 children, BJP leader holds Muslims responsible for India’s massive population
Replies
9
Views
846
GumNaam
GumNaam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab Assembly approves resolution calling for CEC Sikander Sultan Raja's resignation
Replies
3
Views
182
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom