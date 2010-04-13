What's new

Jharkhand Crime News: Jharkhand Police Arrests Seven People With 6 KG Mineral Uranium

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,725
3
9,010
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Another dodo in India. Uranium recovered from suspects.


Is Pakistan taking advantage of these developments on world stage!!!
This is the second recovery of stolen Uranium in last few weeks in India.
Pakistan should be raising it with all relevant international bodies, demanding the sanctions against India. And other punitive actions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Tiger Awan
An eye on Indias outrageous nuclear infrastructure
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
8K
thestringshredder
thestringshredder
Pak123
An eye on Indias outrageous nuclear infrastructure
2
Replies
21
Views
5K
desiman
desiman
nawazshahzad
Safety of inidan Nukes
Replies
1
Views
1K
Prayag
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom