Jharkhand Crime News: Jharkhand Police Arrests Seven People With 6 KG Mineral Uranium

crankthatskunk
May 20, 2011
Another dodo in India. Uranium recovered from suspects.
Is Pakistan taking advantage of these developments on world stage!!!
This is the second recovery of stolen Uranium in last few weeks in India.
Pakistan should be raising it with all relevant international bodies, demanding the sanctions against India. And other punitive actions.
