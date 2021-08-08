What's new

JH-XX JH21?

lcloo

lcloo

From Huitong's Chinese Military Aviation:-
A new medium size/medium range supersonic stealth fighter bomber concept (JH-21? Project 176?) was studied at the 601 Institute in the 2000s. It appeared to feature a twin seat cockpit and twin engines. A mock-up (head section?) was constructed at SAC during 2013. The design was rumored to have been transferred to 603/XAC to be further developed into a medium stealth bomber. The latest image (August 2021) suggested that the first prototype might have been constructed at XAC.

jaybird

jaybird

We need more images of this JH-21. This is more interesting than the Type 003 right now.:smitten:
 
IblinI

IblinI

Confirmed by many big shrimps, one of the most important project for PLAAF in this decade alone with strategic bomber H20.

Designed to counter US navy's distributed maritime operation concept and they also hinted for Indian's andaman missile launched site.:-)
 
