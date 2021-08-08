JH-XX JH21?

From Huitong's Chinese Military Aviation:-
A new medium size/medium range supersonic stealth fighter bomber concept (JH-21? Project 176?) was studied at the 601 Institute in the 2000s. It appeared to feature a twin seat cockpit and twin engines. A mock-up (head section?) was constructed at SAC during 2013. The design was rumored to have been transferred to 603/XAC to be further developed into a medium stealth bomber. The latest image (August 2021) suggested that the first prototype might have been constructed at XAC.
A new medium size/medium range supersonic stealth fighter bomber concept (JH-21? Project 176?) was studied at the 601 Institute in the 2000s. It appeared to feature a twin seat cockpit and twin engines. A mock-up (head section?) was constructed at SAC during 2013. The design was rumored to have been transferred to 603/XAC to be further developed into a medium stealth bomber. The latest image (August 2021) suggested that the first prototype might have been constructed at XAC.
Last edited: