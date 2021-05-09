JH-7. China's first domestic combat jet equipped with multi mode look down shoot down pulse doppler radar

Tai Hai Chen
Similar size with F-111. Bigger than J-16. Equipped with EOTS pod. Mainly used for anti ship strike.
@dbc @Suika @F-22Raptor @SpaceMan18 @mike2000 is back @Mk-313 @TheImmortal @aziqbal @That Guy @vostok @striver44 @925boy @rambro @The SC @Song Hong @vi-va @gambit @TexasJohn @PeaceGen @KurtisBrian @KAL-EL @nahtanbob @Viva_Viet @GumNaam @Yaseen1 @FuturePAF @zectech @White and Green with M/S @Gomig-21 @siegecrossbow
