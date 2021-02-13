What's new

JF17 what is the real deal ....... Out side no South Asian assessmenmt

Lately ever since the Tejas mark1a deal has been signed all we keep seeing is posts about how useless thje Tejas is and pakistanm have done a temendous job on the Thunder . How it is superior platform to everything IAF has ideally needed western engine less
Some even claim better than SU30MKI let alone the Tejas or Mirage2000 .

i have attempted to highlight the obviuos glaring weaknesses in block 1 & 2 IE the current 100-120 fleet they have today ... which admittedly they will partly try to rectify in block 3 with 50 new fighters

1. No HMD or HOBS missles serious weakness in dogfight against all IAF fighters even TEJAS mark 1
There argument we design for BVR only
2. not ideal engine high maintenance less down time rudssian engines ok but serious maintenanmce india has 1000 spare engines for su309mki still barely manage 60% peace time aviailability
3. no foreign weapons carried on thunder
4. alloy metal air frame not composite like moder fighters = more cracks more stress on airframe alot sooner
5. one single axis FBW not triplex or quadruplex which enhances safety so much no pilot control needed.

So i tried to do some research not sure how well this will go down so with baited breadth here goes

So how good is Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter aircraft? Analysis from RUSI think-tank’s Justin Bronk | Hush-Kit

2019 analysis: How good is the Block II Pakistan JF-17 fighter aircraft today compared to its peers and potential threats? | Hush-Kit
 
The JF-17 as an airframe is certainly competitive with the F-16, being slightly aerodynamically cleaner, with a lower wing loading but a less efficient engine than the F-16s latest F110-GE-129/132 engine options. In terms of pilot interface, sensor suite and weapon flexibility, the JF-17 is roughly at a par with 1990s-vintage F-16 Block 40/42 and could be close to the USAF-standard Block 50/52, although without the conformal fuel tanks
This is from yr given Hush kit link sonny so it says it can be close to block 50/52 f16s and that's for block 2
3 will be much better
And remember jf17 is meant to replace our older 3rd generation jets like mirage and f7 and to complement f16
to replace f16 themselves we are going for project azm fifth generation fighter
 
Nice articles,

He sums it up pretty good by stating:
However, it is worth remembering that the JF-17 is not really intended to take on Typhoons, Rafales, F-15s or Su-35s. It is meant to be a cheap and cheerful light multirole fighter and configured accordingly.
and this is what he has to say for the Tejas:

1613230141397.png
 
The Maverick said:
3. no foreign weapons carried on thunder
Pl5, SD10, Mar-1 are all foreign missiles.

The Maverick said:
5. one single axis FBW not triplex or quadruplex which enhances safety so much no pilot control needed
While yes it doesn't have three axis FBW system but the crash record of JF17 speaks for itself.

JF17 was developed to bring certain techonologies that were not available with F16. Tejas might be a super plane at paper but world has yet to see it in numbers to make a statement.
 
The Maverick said:
Lately ever since the Tejas mark1a deal has been signed all we keep seeing is posts about how useless thje Tejas is and pakistanm have done a temendous job on the Thunder . How it is superior platform to everything IAF has ideally needed western engine less
Some even claim better than SU30MKI let alone the Tejas or Mirage2000 .

i have attempted to highlight the obviuos glaring weaknesses in block 1 & 2 IE the current 100-120 fleet they have today ... which admittedly they will partly try to rectify in block 3 with 50 new fighters

1. No HMD or HOBS missles serious weakness in dogfight against all IAF fighters even TEJAS mark 1
There argument we design for BVR only
2. not ideal engine high maintenance less down time rudssian engines ok but serious maintenanmce india has 1000 spare engines for su309mki still barely manage 60% peace time aviailability
3. no foreign weapons carried on thunder
4. alloy metal air frame not composite like moder fighters = more cracks more stress on airframe alot sooner
5. one single axis FBW not triplex or quadruplex which enhances safety so much no pilot control needed.

So i tried to do some research not sure how well this will go down so with baited breadth here goes

So how good is Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter aircraft? Analysis from RUSI think-tank’s Justin Bronk | Hush-Kit

2019 analysis: How good is the Block II Pakistan JF-17 fighter aircraft today compared to its peers and potential threats? | Hush-Kit
The Tejas has all the elements missing in the JF17 but then the Tejas is a trailer queen and hardly flies.
 
