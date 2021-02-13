JF17 what is the real deal ....... Out side no South Asian assessmenmt

Lately ever since the Tejas mark1a deal has been signed all we keep seeing is posts about how useless thje Tejas is and pakistanm have done a temendous job on the Thunder . How it is superior platform to everything IAF has ideally needed western engine lessSome even claim better than SU30MKI let alone the Tejas or Mirage2000 .i have attempted to highlight the obviuos glaring weaknesses in block 1 & 2 IE the current 100-120 fleet they have today ... which admittedly they will partly try to rectify in block 3 with 50 new fighters1. No HMD or HOBS missles serious weakness in dogfight against all IAF fighters even TEJAS mark 1There argument we design for BVR only2. not ideal engine high maintenance less down time rudssian engines ok but serious maintenanmce india has 1000 spare engines for su309mki still barely manage 60% peace time aviailability3. no foreign weapons carried on thunder4. alloy metal air frame not composite like moder fighters = more cracks more stress on airframe alot sooner5. one single axis FBW not triplex or quadruplex which enhances safety so much no pilot control needed.So i tried to do some research not sure how well this will go down so with baited breadth here goes