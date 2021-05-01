Jf17 and Mig 35 remain the only options being evaluated for increasing interest: Argentine air force





JF-17 vs. MiG-35

April 29, 2021

With the option for the KAI FA-50 definitely dropped, the

In the considerations of the Argentine Air Force, the JF-17 Thunder fighter seems to be the only way left for the country to replace the Mirage III / Finger discharged in 2015. However, from Russia the proposals made seek to position the MiG -35 in the competition, without specifying financing options and compensation. Next, we will make a brief comparative review between both fighter-bombers.



origins

By the end of 1999, the Pakistani Air Force requires the replacement of its old Mirage III / Mirage V and the Chengdu F-7, export version of the J-7 manufactured in China under license. Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex developed the JF-17 to occupy that location, having its maiden flight in August 2003, production commenced in 2007. At present, Pakistan operates an approximate number of 100 units of Blocks I and II. , while the development of Block III continues.

On the contrary, the MiG-35 carries on its back the legacy of a whole series of renowned combat aircraft developed by the Mikoyan and Gurévich Design Office, in the present Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG . Based on the MiG-29 in its M / M2 and K / KUB versions, the Mig-35 is the bet of the Russian Federation not to lose footprint compared to the new versions of western fighters.

Power Plant

One of the points in common between the two fighters is their respective power plants provided by Klimov. The JF-17 uses a single RD-93MA engine, derived from the RD-33 of the MiG-29, which reaches a maximum speed of 1,960 km / H (1.6 Mach) with a combat range of 1,352 kilometers. On the contrary, the MiG-35 carries two RD-33MK engines (the customer can opt for vector impulse nozzles in the package) with a maximum speed of 2,100 km / h.

The difference in the number and type of powerplant has its impact on the armament payload it can carry at its fixed anchor points. Thanks to its greater power, the MiG-35 has 6,500 kg of external load capacity, while the JF-17 has 3,629 kg.

This difference is manifested in the number of anchor points to carry the corresponding combination of bombs, missiles and external fuel tanks. The product offered by the Russian Federation has 9 anchor points (8 underwing pylons and 1 central pylon), while the Thunder has 7 (4 under the wing, 2 at the tip of each wing, plus 1 under the fuselage).



Avionics

Both aircraft incorporate the latest advancements to assist pilots in their respective missions. Among the points in common can be mentioned that they have fly by wire , HOTAS systems and visors mounted on the helmet.

The first versions of the JF-17 - Block I - are equipped with the NRIET KLJ-7 multimode radar, also used by the Chengdu J-10, which can track air, land and naval targets. In turn, it has BVR combat capacity, tracking up to a total of 40 targets. However, with the new

Regarding the MiG-35 radar, the aircraft carries one of the most modern radars developed by NIIR Phazotron. The first production units are equipped with the PESA RP-35 radar, being offered in the export models the most modern AESA Zhuk-A / AM radar presented at the 2019 MAKS. Various sources have indicated an increase in the detection capacity of targets and improved resistance to electronic countermeasures (ECM).

Armament

The JF-17 has a wide range of air-to-air, air-to-surface and air-to-ground armament, thanks to its 7 anchor points. The main weapon for interception and cover tasks is the AIM-9L / M Sidewinder missile, to which must be added the BVR firing capacity by means of PL-12 and PL-15 missiles. Two gun configurations are listed as secondary armament: the 23mm GSh-23-2 or the 30mm GSh-30-2.

The MiG-35 carries a Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 30mm cannon. Among its armament for air-to-air combat are the short-range R-73 missiles and the long-range R-77 missiles, with BVR capability.

Both aircraft also have the ability to strike ground and surface targets, with a wide range of options offered by their manufacturers, including laser-guided and general-purpose unguided bombs as well as air-to-surface missiles.



Another questions

Although both aircraft have the capacity to be refueled in flight, the JF-17 has only recently acquired this characteristic from the Block II versions, which incorporated a fixed lance. The MiG-35 already has this capacity from its original design through an extendable basket-type probe, which is located on the left side, between the radio and the cockpit.

A sensitive feature of the JF-17, as advertised by PAC by officials, is that its cabin is equipped with ejection seats from the firm Martin Baker. As the company recently promoted in September 2020, the product of an operational accident of a JF-17 where the pilot was able to eject safely, the model used is the Martin-Baker PK16LE.

As could be verified in repeated offers, the authorities of the Ministry of Defense have indicated that the question of financing and deadlines to advance in the negotiations of aircraft, as well as other military equipment, is the most important requirement. In this line, the compensation options that the manufacturer can make to the country, through modalities called off set, also weigh .

These possibilities, not less to advance, will also depend on the quantities that the Argentine Republic seeks to acquire and customization of the product offered in the program. It is not a novelty, bearing in mind the experiences of other countries that have made large purchases. These are all variables that must be carefully weighed by decision-makers, who will have the will to advance, or not, in what could become the future fighter of the Argentine Air Force for the next quarter of a century.

