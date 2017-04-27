JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 33,922
- 159
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|France presents US$17b aid package to 'save' aerospace industry
|Europe & Russia
|24
|S
|Overseas Pakistanis send record $17B in first 9 months of fiscal 2019-20
|Pakistan Economy
|9
|Pakistan Air Force to receive first 12 JF-17B combat aircraft ‘in near future’
|JF-17 Thunder
|126
|Pakistan Completes Production of First Batch of JF-17B Fighter Aircraft
|Pakistan Air Force
|3
|JF-17B Dual Seat Now Operational in PAF
|Pakistan Air Force
|37
|PAF to induct 188 JF-17 aircrafts including 26 JF-17B & 50 JF-17 Blk3
|JF-17 Thunder
|279
|Pakistan Air Force prepares for arrival of final Block II JF-17 and JF-17B fighter aircraft
|JF-17 Thunder
|117
|Myanmar air force first jf-17B twin seater spotted
|China & Far East
|39
|:: Should the JF-17B (Dual Seater) be used by ACM in Pakistan Day Flypast ::
|JF-17 Thunder
|27
|JF-17B - EW 'Growler'
|JF-17 Thunder
|219