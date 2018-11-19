What's new

JF-17B - EW 'Growler'

Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,321
227
19,997
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Major Issue: Less number of hard points.

2 x wingtips can use detection pods.
1 x mid pylon for High Band jamming pod
1 x mid pylon for Low band jamming pod
2 x inner pylons for MAR-1
1 x center-line for fuel

Where will A2A missiles go.
Less Range.
Nor sure if wet pylons can carry Mar-1
 
The Accountant

The Accountant

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 13, 2016
7,764
19
9,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Signalian said:
Major Issue: Less number of hard points.

2 x wingtips can use detection pods.
1 x mid pylon for High Band jamming pod
1 x mid pylon for Low band jamming pod
2 x inner pylons for MAR-1
1 x center-line for fuel

Where will A2A missiles go.
Less Range.
Nor sure if wet pylons can carry Mar-1
Click to expand...
Not necessary for air to air missiles as these aircrafts generally have escorts
 
devil302

devil302

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2018
135
0
134
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Signalian said:
Major Issue: Less number of hard points.

2 x wingtips can use detection pods.
1 x mid pylon for High Band jamming pod
1 x mid pylon for Low band jamming pod
2 x inner pylons for MAR-1
1 x center-line for fuel

Where will A2A missiles go.
Less Range.
Nor sure if wet pylons can carry Mar-1
Click to expand...
Not 7 hardpoints but 9 bcz dual rack will come into use
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,871
2
4,496
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Windjammer said:
PAF Growler JF17E [JF17B] to have new Electronic Warfare Variant, the JF17E

Sources & Reports suggest that JF17B-EW (or JF17E) variant shall be inducted to ensure the policy of "having capabilities to render any Missile Defence system useless"

View attachment 520443
Click to expand...
Only Feasible option for PAF
Pakistan Must Develop this Platform Just LIKE US did with F 16 ,but they had option to Deploy Different Platforms for different roles , Neither Pakistan has the funds nor capability to keep different platforms ready for different mission requirements
Thunder was Created to be the fill the LOW to MID tier for Pakistani Air force but it showed PAF that it can be developed into modern true multi role Capable Craft with help of Chinese , and Western Tech ( Mostly Turkey )
Pakistan must Build Different Variants as it will be easier for Pakistan to Keep Lower Cast ,
it will also build the platform itself and will offer different version according to customers need Pakistan can keep a Squads dedicated to different mission requirements and will be easier for pilots to do sorties on different jets in war times if the need arises as they will be able to fully utilise other planes as well
Pakistan should ramp up the production process as well and Should build 250 instead of 150
Keep Atleast 100 to 150 AESA Platforms as well and Rest can be the Lower tier platforms with capability to use other platform because of the network as it will keep cost lower but also have more than enough number in the inventory
and Build At least Dedicated Squads for dedicated roles e.g E.W, Air to Ground , Sea etc
it will build there capabilities and PAF can be flexible in putting these guys for multi role missions.
Build Thunder as Base Add more platforms around them.
Unlike other Major Countries Pakistan doesn't actually need Deep Strike capability in near future they need a highly centralised Force with quick reaction time and high availability rate from the platforms
as single jet will be able to used with 2 to 3 pilots in war time
In next 5 to 1 Decade Many of the legacy platforms will be totally obsolete and will need ASAP replacement until that time if PAF can build Thunder as much as possible and than offer to market it will hit the sweet spot for many nations , AESA capable platform with Decent Range and capabilities , Decent EW Suit , Good turn around time , No interference , Decent Air Frame , Future Upgrades , Almost half to 1/3 Price , Dual Seat as well
 
LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
20,852
29
56,996
Country
China
Location
China
Why does PAF change its mind to get the dual-seat version JF-17? Or just for export?
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,833
-1
8,526
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2015
2,911
-1
4,751
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Wouldn't something like the growler require much more power? According to some members, even an AESA is pushing it, so how will they add more energy consuming add-ons without upgrading the engine?

My knowledge on this is admittedly very limited, so correct me if I'm wrong please.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,871
2
4,496
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Myth_buster_1 said:
more like a meaower then growler. how much can u bet on jf17? it seems like fanboys come up with better solution with 1/5 the price.
Click to expand...
Many Platforms can do this Job, It Depends on the Platform and its capabilities
Thunder does offer many benefits as in my previous post i said Pakistan cant keep afford different High end platforms
Thunder has to be the Main Base which fills different roles and Main Strike Fighters F 16 and upcoming 5th Gen platform do perform there Roles while Thunder Stays in Back Mid Support if need to be Take Strike action itself
Thunders EW capability will lie in its Electronic warfare system how good is it If china is able to deploy a really good system and Pakistan is able to deploy that on thunder with its Small RCS it will do wonders
China is developing many new systems into its fleet . If Pakistan keep chinas pace and able to keep adding this Tech , Thunder will become a beast in its self . 1 to 2 Squad with Dedicated Role will do wonders in wartime.
Major enemy India has access to 2 major Arms suppliers Russia , Israel which has one of the best system in market
so it will be China EW against these two countries weapon system. In mean time Pakistan can just build this bird according to its budget and needs.
People tend to forget that Thunder is important project for the future aviation industry of Pakistan they must continue building the Local industry with Modern tech and Future system from it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom