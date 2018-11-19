JF-17B - EW 'Growler'

Only Feasible option for PAFPakistan Must Develop this Platform Just LIKE US did with F 16 ,but they had option to Deploy Different Platforms for different roles , Neither Pakistan has the funds nor capability to keep different platforms ready for different mission requirementsThunder was Created to be the fill the LOW to MID tier for Pakistani Air force but it showed PAF that it can be developed into modern true multi role Capable Craft with help of Chinese , and Western Tech ( Mostly Turkey )Pakistan must Build Different Variants as it will be easier for Pakistan to Keep Lower Cast ,it will also build the platform itself and will offer different version according to customers need Pakistan can keep a Squads dedicated to different mission requirements and will be easier for pilots to do sorties on different jets in war times if the need arises as they will be able to fully utilise other planes as wellPakistan should ramp up the production process as well and Should build 250 instead of 150Keep Atleast 100 to 150 AESA Platforms as well and Rest can be the Lower tier platforms with capability to use other platform because of the network as it will keep cost lower but also have more than enough number in the inventoryand Build At least Dedicated Squads for dedicated roles e.g E.W, Air to Ground , Sea etcit will build there capabilities and PAF can be flexible in putting these guys for multi role missions.Build Thunder as Base Add more platforms around them.Unlike other Major Countries Pakistan doesn't actually need Deep Strike capability in near future they need a highly centralised Force with quick reaction time and high availability rate from the platformsas single jet will be able to used with 2 to 3 pilots in war timeIn next 5 to 1 Decade Many of the legacy platforms will be totally obsolete and will need ASAP replacement until that time if PAF can build Thunder as much as possible and than offer to market it will hit the sweet spot for many nations , AESA capable platform with Decent Range and capabilities , Decent EW Suit , Good turn around time , No interference , Decent Air Frame , Future Upgrades , Almost half to 1/3 Price , Dual Seat as well