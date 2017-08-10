/ Register

  Thursday, August 23, 2018

JF-17 You Beauty !!!!

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by Zarvan, Aug 10, 2017.

    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    for god sake its a war machine guys .
     
    CriticalThought

    CriticalThought SENIOR MEMBER

    Yes, she's beautiful.
     
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Induction ceremony of No 14 ''Tailchoppers'' squadron.
     
    XDescendantX

    XDescendantX FULL MEMBER

    I like how they made the runway look like a giant T for Thunder. JF-17 is the future!
     
    Alpha BeeTee

    Alpha BeeTee FULL MEMBER

    Sitting very close to this area right now in PAC.
    Just flew two missions on our simulator at APF.
    Beauty or not it's our own thing.We own it and that's the beauty.
     
    khanasifm

    khanasifm SENIOR MEMBER

    From 14 sqn Re equipment ceremony ???
     
    nomi007

    nomi007 SENIOR MEMBER

    kindly share full hd image
     
    AUz

    AUz SENIOR MEMBER

    How many JFTs are in the Air Force now?
     
    STRANGER BIRD

    STRANGER BIRD FULL MEMBER

    jf 17.jpg JF-17 Thunder fighter conducting a slow pass maneuver during preparations for the Independence day flight demo in Islamabad.
     
    Sheikh Rauf

    Sheikh Rauf SENIOR MEMBER

    This war machine protect ur borders buddy.
     
    T-123456

    T-123456 ELITE MEMBER

    Yes how many?
     
    Mughal-Prince

    Mughal-Prince SENIOR MEMBER

    Immu bhai humari ankh say daikho
     
    Introvert

    Introvert FULL MEMBER

    According to wiki PAF has 86 JF-17's in total.

    50 x JF-17(Block 1)

    36 x JF-17(Block 2)
     
    The Diplomat

    The Diplomat FULL MEMBER

    To my understanding PAF has 100+ with 50+ on order. Not sure if correct though.
     
