JF-17 You Beauty !!!!

Discussion in 'JF-17 Thunder' started by Zarvan, Aug 10, 2017.
for god sake its a war machine guys .
Yes, she's beautiful.
Induction ceremony of No 14 ''Tailchoppers'' squadron.
I like how they made the runway look like a giant T for Thunder. JF-17 is the future!
Sitting very close to this area right now in PAC.
Just flew two missions on our simulator at APF.
Beauty or not it's our own thing.We own it and that's the beauty.
From 14 sqn Re equipment ceremony ???
kindly share full hd image
How many JFTs are in the Air Force now?
JF-17 Thunder fighter conducting a slow pass maneuver during preparations for the Independence day flight demo in Islamabad.
This war machine protect ur borders buddy.
Yes how many?
Immu bhai humari ankh say daikho
According to wiki PAF has 86 JF-17's in total.
50 x JF-17(Block 1)
36 x JF-17(Block 2)
To my understanding PAF has 100+ with 50+ on order. Not sure if correct though.