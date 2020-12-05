What's new

JF-17 Thunders Flying More Caps Than F-16s !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Pakistan
United Kingdom
Despite some desperate Indians splashing their brains with ridiculous claims that PAF is supposedly facing some maintenance issues with it's JF-17 fleet, on the contrary it's now a fact that the JF-17s have systematically taken over ADA and CAPs duties from F-16s. Albeit, the F-16s in PAF fleet are much more capable platforms but due to in house production of JF-17s and their induction in ever increasing numbers and their effective SD-10 punch means that PAF can use them much more liberally thus more and more JF-17 flights are launched and witnessed to carry out ADA and CAP missions in all sectors.

1607116337693.png


1607118717156.png
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

Norway
United Kingdom
Makes Sense, F 16 is being used as Air Superiority Fighter, its upkeep is higher than Thunder.
With Thunder being in the house and a capable platform, Pakistan can save important hours on the airframe.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Pakistan
United States
I have seen Jeffs flying often in a pack of 4.
Seems like many people have starting call the JF-17, “Jeff”. Any indication the PAF unofficially or officially acknowledge the nickname?

Jeff seems like a good nickname, to keep the bird in the minds of global defense community and more importantly potential buyers.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
Despite some desperate Indians splashing their brains with ridiculous claims that PAF is supposedly facing some maintenance issues with it's JF-17 fleet, on the contrary it's now a fact that the JF-17s have systematically taken over ADA and CAPs duties from F-16s. Albeit, the F-16s in PAF fleet are much more capable platforms but due to in house production of JF-17s and their induction in ever increasing numbers and their effective SD-10 punch means that PAF can use them much more liberally thus more and more JF-17 flights are launched and witnessed to carry out ADA and CAP missions in all sectors.

Dog shit has more value than Indian statements
 
Hodor

Hodor

Pakistan
Pakistan
Seems like many people have starting call the JF-17, “Jeff”. Any indication the PAF unofficially or officially acknowledge the nickname?

Jeff seems like a good nickname, to keep the bird in the minds of global defense community and more importantly potential buyers.
This name has nothing to do with Pakistanis and certainly not with PAF, it was given by some angreez while reviewing it in DCS World Simulator and people really liked it so now its becoming quite common.

Funny thing is JF-17s introduction in DCS has done more marketing (not in terms of sales ofcourse) for it then PAF ever could,and westerners have become its fan..
 
TNT

TNT

Pakistan
Pakistan
All i see is thunders flying all day long since past few days.
 
