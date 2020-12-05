JF-17 Thunders Flying More Caps Than F-16s !

Despite some desperate Indians splashing their brains with ridiculous claims that PAF is supposedly facing some maintenance issues with it's JF-17 fleet, on the contrary it's now a fact that the JF-17s have systematically taken over ADA and CAPs duties from F-16s. Albeit, the F-16s in PAF fleet are much more capable platforms but due to in house production of JF-17s and their induction in ever increasing numbers and their effective SD-10 punch means that PAF can use them much more liberally thus more and more JF-17 flights are launched and witnessed to carry out ADA and CAP missions in all sectors.